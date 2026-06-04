Inspiration House Founding Circle of Supporters

Heritage Sponsors serve as major champions of the Foundation’s mission and the preservation of Peter’s enduring legacy.



Your support helps:

Preserve literary and historical materials

Support strategic growth and organizational development

Create lasting resources for future generations

Recognition Includes:

All Visionary, Legacy, Cultivator and Seed Sponsor benefits

Featured spotlight in one Foundation newsletter annually

Recognition in select Foundation publications and campaign materials

Invitation to special briefings regarding major Foundation initiatives

Opportunity to dedicate support in honor or memory of an individual

“Honoring the past while investing in the future.”



