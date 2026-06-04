Inspiration House Foundation

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Inspiration House Foundation

About the memberships

Inspiration House Founding Circle of Supporters

Seed Sponsor
$25

Renews monthly

Every movement begins with a seed. Seed Sponsors help lay the foundation for preserving Peter J. Harris’s literary legacy and sustaining the daily operations of Inspiration House Foundation.


Your support helps:

  • Preserve literary archives and intellectual property
  • Support administrative and operational costs
  • Build capacity for future programs and grants

Recognition Includes:

  • Digital Founding Sponsor badge
  • Subscription to the quarterly Impact Newsletter
  • Name listed in the annual donor report
  • Early access to Foundation announcements and opportunities

“Every legacy begins with a seed.”


Cultivator Sponsor
$50

Renews monthly

Cultivator Sponsors nurture the growth of inspiration and creativity within our communities. Their support helps transform ideas into meaningful programs and opportunities.


Your support helps:

  • Expand educational and cultural programming
  • Develop artist resources
  • Increase community outreach efforts

Recognition Includes:

  • All Seed Sponsor benefits
  • Recognition on the Foundation website’s Founding Sponsor page
  • Invitation to annual virtual community update with Foundation leadership
  • Special updates on any Peter J. Harris legacy preservation projects

“Cultivating inspiration for future generations.”


Legacy Sponsor
$100

Renews monthly

Legacy Sponsors play a vital role in ensuring that Peter J. Harris’s work continues to educate, inspire, and impact future generations.


Your support helps:

  • Protect and steward Peter’s literary works
  • Support copyright preservation and licensing efforts
  • Strengthen long-term sustainability of the Foundation

Recognition Includes:

  • All Cultivator and Seed Sponsor benefits
  • Recognition in Foundation annual impact publications
  • Invitation to exclusive virtual behind-the-scenes legacy preservation briefings
  • Priority registration for Foundation-sponsored programs and events

“Preserving a legacy. Creating a future.”


Visionary Sponsor
$250

Renews monthly

Visionary Sponsors help shape the future of Inspiration House Foundation by investing in innovative programs and emerging opportunities.


Your support helps:

  • Launch new initiatives and partnerships
  • Expand artist grant opportunities
  • Increase the Foundation’s cultural impact

Recognition Includes:

  • All Legacy, Cultivator and Seed Sponsor benefits
  • Featured recognition on the Foundation website
  • Personalized annual impact letter from the Executive Director
  • Recognition during annual Foundation events and celebrations
  • Invitation to an annual Visionary Sponsor virtual reception

“Helping shape the future of Inspiration House Foundation.”


Heritage Sponsor
$500

Renews monthly

Heritage Sponsors serve as major champions of the Foundation’s mission and the preservation of Peter’s enduring legacy.


Your support helps:

  • Preserve literary and historical materials
  • Support strategic growth and organizational development
  • Create lasting resources for future generations

Recognition Includes:

  • All Visionary, Legacy, Cultivator and Seed Sponsor benefits
  • Featured spotlight in one Foundation newsletter annually
  • Recognition in select Foundation publications and campaign materials
  • Invitation to special briefings regarding major Foundation initiatives
  • Opportunity to dedicate support in honor or memory of an individual

“Honoring the past while investing in the future.”


Inspiration Circle
$1,000

No expiration

The Inspiration Circle represents our highest level of recurring support. These visionary philanthropists help ensure that the Foundation’s mission thrives for generations to come.


Your support helps:

  • Provide transformational support across all Foundation programs
  • Sustain artist grants, legacy preservation, and community initiatives
  • Secure the long-term future of Inspiration House Foundation

Recognition Includes:

  • All Visionary, Legacy, Cultivator, Seed and Heritage Sponsor benefits
  • Prominent recognition on the Foundation website and annual report
  • Personal stewardship updates from the Executive Director
  • Invitation to private strategy and vision conversations about the Foundation’s future
  • Founding recognition as a member of the Inspiration Circle

“The visionary leaders helping sustain inspiration for generations to come.”


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