Inspiration House Founding Circle of Supporters

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Every movement begins with a seed. Seed Sponsors help lay the foundation for preserving Peter J. Harris’s literary legacy and sustaining the daily operations of Inspiration House Foundation.
Your support helps:
Recognition Includes:
“Every legacy begins with a seed.”
Renews monthly
Cultivator Sponsors nurture the growth of inspiration and creativity within our communities. Their support helps transform ideas into meaningful programs and opportunities.
Your support helps:
Recognition Includes:
“Cultivating inspiration for future generations.”
Renews monthly
Legacy Sponsors play a vital role in ensuring that Peter J. Harris’s work continues to educate, inspire, and impact future generations.
Your support helps:
Recognition Includes:
“Preserving a legacy. Creating a future.”
Renews monthly
Visionary Sponsors help shape the future of Inspiration House Foundation by investing in innovative programs and emerging opportunities.
Your support helps:
Recognition Includes:
“Helping shape the future of Inspiration House Foundation.”
Renews monthly
Heritage Sponsors serve as major champions of the Foundation’s mission and the preservation of Peter’s enduring legacy.
Your support helps:
Recognition Includes:
“Honoring the past while investing in the future.”
No expiration
The Inspiration Circle represents our highest level of recurring support. These visionary philanthropists help ensure that the Foundation’s mission thrives for generations to come.
Your support helps:
Recognition Includes:
“The visionary leaders helping sustain inspiration for generations to come.”
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