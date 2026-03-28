Island Women Inc

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2027 Island Women Reusable Bag Campaign

Our Community: We invite you to be an active part of our community and explore avenues designed to provide you with optimal exposure for your business among the residents and guests of Pleasure Island.Our Environment: Make an impact by reducing plastic bags and pollution of our coast and its marine life.Our Success Story: With the delivery of the 2026 bag, over 64,000 Island Women Reusable Bags have been distributed throughout our community since 2014.Island Women MissionIsland Women is a non-profit, community-action organization open to all women interested in improving the overall quality of life on Pleasure Island and neighboring communities, through volunteerism and fundraising.There are 4 sponsorship packages:Islandchilada - With your $2500 donation, your large-sized, full-color logo will be on the map and you will receive 450 free bags.Hibiscus - With your $1250 donation, your medium-sized, full-color logo will be on the map and you will receive 225 free bags.Beach Bound - With your $500 donation, your small-sized, full-color logo will be on the map and you will receive 100 free bags.Environmental - With your $250 donation, your business name in bold text will be on the map and you will receive 25 free bags.Payments can be made via Apple Pay, Google Pay, credit/debit card or ACH in this application or check mailed to PO Box 1212, Carolina Beach, NC 28428. All payments are tax-deductible!