Island Women Inc

Offered by

Island Women Inc

About this shop

2027 Island Women Reusable Bag Campaign

Islandchilada Sponsorship
$2,500

With your $2500 donation, your large-sized, full-color logo will be on the map and you will receive 450 free bags.

Hibiscus Sponsorship
$1,250

With your $1250 donation, your medium-sized, full-color logo will be on the map and you will receive 225 free bags.

Beach Bound Sponsorship
$500

With your $500 donation, your small-sized, full-color logo will be on the map and you will receive 100 free bags.

Environmental Sponsorship
$250

With your $250 donation, your business name in bold text will be on the map and you will receive 25 free bags.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!