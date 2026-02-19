2027 Island Women Reusable Bag Campaign

About this shop
With your $2500 donation, your large-sized, full-color logo will be on the map and you will receive 450 free bags.
With your $1250 donation, your medium-sized, full-color logo will be on the map and you will receive 225 free bags.
With your $500 donation, your small-sized, full-color logo will be on the map and you will receive 100 free bags.
With your $250 donation, your business name in bold text will be on the map and you will receive 25 free bags.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!