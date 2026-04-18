ISNS Children's Programs

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, The Most MercifulAssalamu Alaikum Dear Parent:Registration for the AL-SAFA ACADEMY Full Time Islamic School is open now. Please see details below:Fee Structure (Aug 2026- May 2027 Academic Year)Notes: After School Care between 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm (Minimum 10 students required for this service) After School Care provided Monday - Thursday for an additional service fee of $160 per month per student After 5:00 pm, a charge of $5 will be applied for every increment 5 minutes.Enrollment Requirements:Enrollment for the upcoming academic year (starting August) will begin only after all outstanding balances from the previous year are cleared for returning students.ALL CHILDREN MUST BE POTTY TRAINED.Fees Policy:Registration and Curriculum Fees are non-refundableMust be paid using this Zeffy portal with credit cardRegistration Fee Refund Available only for:Returning students currently enrolled, if registration is completed by April 15, 2026. EARLY Registration before May 1stTuition Payment Options:In full (for the entire academic year):Please contact [email protected]
to pay full tuition via Check or ACH or ZelleMemo must include: Child’s name, grade, month, and payment reason (e.g., “Al-Safa Academy Tuition)If paid in full upfront in July 2026, a 5% discount will be given.Monthly Recurring Payments: Is provided as installment option and is NOT tied to the actual days of months or holidays. Tuition is based on enrollment for the full academic year, not on actual attendance or the number of days school is in session in a month. The program and staffing are planned for the entire year and as such this is a convenience provided for parents, who cannot or do not want to pay the full annual tuition at the beginning.Must Sign up for Recurring Payment for 10 months upfront Starting July 1st and ending in April the following year.i.e. August (first installment of tuition) is due by July 1st (paid one month in advance).i.e. May (last installment of tuition) is due by April 1stFull tuition is required regardless of days attended.Monthly Payment Schedule:Tuition is due by the 5th of each month. After 5th - Service charge of $25/day fee until the 10th. After 10th - your child will not be allowed to attend until payment is resolved. Additional Notes:No monthly billing statements will be sent. A failed payment or bounced check will result in additional service fees. Program Commitment:Registration covers the entire 10-month academic year (August–May).Staff and operational costs are covered year-round, regardless of attendance.Refund & Withdrawal Policy:No Tuition refunds or credits for any reason (e.g., vacation, illness). Withdrawals require: Two month’s advance notice, orPayment of Two month’s Tuition in lieu of notice. I have read, understood and agree to the waiver & release form hereContact:Program Director: Sr Saima AhmedEmail: [email protected]
Phone: +1-847-794-6653