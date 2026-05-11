ISNS AL SAFA ACADEMY TUITION FEES PAYMENT 2026-2027

About the memberships
Renews monthly
This is the portion of monthly installment of the annual tuition fees payable over 10 monthly installments
Renews monthly
Monthly Installment of Tuition Fees + Monthly Fees for After School Care (subject to minimum enrollment of 10 children)
Renews monthly
This option is for parents who enroll their child in HALF DAY program for five days a week.
Valid until May 31
This is One time payment of Annual Tuition Fees in Full discounted by 5% from $6400
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!