ISNS Children's Programs

Offered by

ISNS Children's Programs

About the memberships

ISNS AL SAFA ACADEMY TUITION FEES PAYMENT 2026-2027

Monthly Installment of Annual Tuition Fees
$640

Renews monthly

This is the portion of monthly installment of the annual tuition fees payable over 10 monthly installments

Monthly Installment of Tuition & AfterSchool Care Fees
$800

Renews monthly

Monthly Installment of Tuition Fees + Monthly Fees for After School Care (subject to minimum enrollment of 10 children)

HalfDay Program Monthly Installment Tuition Fee
$540

Renews monthly

This option is for parents who enroll their child in HALF DAY program for five days a week.

Full Annual Tuition Fees
$6,080

Valid until May 31

This is One time payment of Annual Tuition Fees in Full discounted by 5% from $6400

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