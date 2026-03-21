Itawamba Crossroads Ranch
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Itawamba Crossroads Ranch

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Itawamba Crossroads Ranch

Our mission

Itawamba Crossroads Ranch empowers high-functioning adults with special needs to lead fulfilling lives through a supportive residential community, offering programs and care that foster independence and purpose.
Events
Events
7th Annual Brian David Turner Memorial Golf Tournament
Event
7th Annual Brian David Turner Memorial Golf Tournament
Jun 26, 12:00 - 5:00 PM CDT
500 Country Club Rd, Fulton, MS 38843, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donate to make a difference
Donation
Donate to make a difference
Be a Part of Something Life-Changing!At Itawamba Crossroads Ranch, we believe in creating a future filled with opportunity, independence, and inclusion for individuals with disabilities. Every act of generosity—whether it’s a donation, sharing our mission, volunteering your time, or offering prayers—moves us closer to building a supportive, empowering community.💚 How You Can Make a Difference:💰 Donate: Every contribution helps us provide essential programs, resources, and care. Your support fuels our mission.📢 Share: Spread the word! Sharing our campaign with your friends, family, and social networks helps us reach more hearts and hands.🙌 Volunteer: Your time and skills can create meaningful change in the lives of those we serve.🙏 Pray: Your prayers uplift our mission and the individuals we serve. Every prayer strengthens our community.Together, we can build a more inclusive, compassionate world. Thank you for believing in our mission—your support means everything!
Donate today
Brian David Turner Golf Tournament Sponsorships
Donation
Brian David Turner Golf Tournament Sponsorships
Sponsorship opportunities are a meaningful way to go beyond playing and make a lasting impact. Each sponsorship directly supports scholarships and resident activities at Crossroads Ranch—helping provide purpose, experiences, and a stronger sense of community for those we serve.Whether you choose to give in memory or honor of someone special, sponsor a hole, or support a competition on the course, your generosity becomes part of something bigger than the game. Every level makes a difference, and we’re truly grateful for your support.
Donate today
Brian David Turner Golf Tournament Sponsorship - In Memory of/In Honor Of
Donation
Brian David Turner Golf Tournament Sponsorship - In Memory of/In Honor Of
Sponsorship opportunities are a meaningful way to go beyond playing and make a lasting impact. Each sponsorship directly supports scholarships and resident activities at Crossroads Ranch—helping provide purpose, experiences, and a stronger sense of community for those we serve.Whether you choose to give in memory or honor of someone special, sponsor a hole, or support a competition on the course, your generosity becomes part of something bigger than the game. Every level makes a difference, and we’re truly grateful for your support.
Donate today

Our website

https://xroadsranch.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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