Itawamba Crossroads Ranch

Hosted by

Itawamba Crossroads Ranch

About this event

7th Annual Brian David Turner Memorial Golf Tournament

500 Country Club Rd

Fulton, MS 38843, USA

Golf Team
$200
Available until Jun 1
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2-player team entry for the scramble tournament—grab a partner and enjoy a great day of golf while supporting a meaningful cause. Your registration helps provide scholarships and life-enriching opportunities for the residents at Crossroads Ranch.


Price after June 1, 2026 - $250


Available sponsorships:


In Memory/Honor Of - $100

Hole Sponsor - $150

Closest to Hole - $200

Birdie - $250

Eagle - $500


If you’d also like to sponsor, you can simply include your chosen amount in the additional donation space during checkout.

Add a donation for Itawamba Crossroads Ranch

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