7th Annual Brian David Turner Memorial Golf Tournament

2-player team entry for the scramble tournament—grab a partner and enjoy a great day of golf while supporting a meaningful cause. Your registration helps provide scholarships and life-enriching opportunities for the residents at Crossroads Ranch.





Price after June 1, 2026 - $250





Available sponsorships:





In Memory/Honor Of - $100

Hole Sponsor - $150

Closest to Hole - $200

Birdie - $250

Eagle - $500





If you’d also like to sponsor, you can simply include your chosen amount in the additional donation space during checkout.