7th Annual Brian David Turner Memorial Golf Tournament

About this event
2-player team entry for the scramble tournament—grab a partner and enjoy a great day of golf while supporting a meaningful cause. Your registration helps provide scholarships and life-enriching opportunities for the residents at Crossroads Ranch.
Price after June 1, 2026 - $250
Available sponsorships:
In Memory/Honor Of - $100
Hole Sponsor - $150
Closest to Hole - $200
Birdie - $250
Eagle - $500
If you’d also like to sponsor, you can simply include your chosen amount in the additional donation space during checkout.
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