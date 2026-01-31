Izaak Walton League of America Mountaineer Chapter

Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Chapter meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of every month except November when we meet on the third Tuesday and December when there is no club meeting. Regular meetings are preceded by dinner at 6:00pm. The business meeting begins at 7:00pm. Follow Mountaineer Chapter IWLA on Facebook for information on events. EMAIL: [email protected]
**Waltonian Pledge – To Strive for the purity of water, the clarity of air, the wise stewardship of the land and its resources; to know the beauty and understanding of nature and the value of wildlife, woodlands and open spaces; to the preservation of this heritage and to man sharing in it, I pledge myself as a member of the Izaak Walton League of America. **