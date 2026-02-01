New Membership Application After July 1st

About the memberships
Valid until June 18, 2027
1 Adult
Includes Dues for the following Year
Valid until June 18, 2027
2 Adults and all dependent children under 18 in the same household
Includes Dues for the following Year
Valid until June 18, 2027
Child Under 18 No Adult Membership
Includes Dues for the following Year
Valid until June 18, 2027
Student 18 to 21 actively enrolled in school
Includes Dues for the following Year
$
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