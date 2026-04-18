Jack O'Connor Hunting Heritage And Education Center Inc

Jack O'Connor Hunting Heritage And Education Center Inc

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Our mission

The Jack O'Connor Hunting Heritage and Education Center promotes responsible hunting and conservation through education, events, and community engagement, honoring the legacy of Jack O'Connor while fostering a love for the outdoors.
Past events
Past events
2026 Banquet and Auction
Event
2026 Banquet and Auction
Apr 18, 4:00 - 10:00 PM PDT
3444 Country Club Dr, Lewiston, ID 83501, USA
More ways to support us
Jack O'Connor Hunting Heritage And Education Center Inc's Memberships
Membership
Jack O'Connor Hunting Heritage And Education Center Inc's Memberships
Become a member of the Jack O'Connor Hunting Heritage and Education Center and help keep the stories, skills, and ethics of fair‑chase hunting alive for future generations. 🦌Your membership supports hands-on exhibits, education programs, and conservation-focused resources that honor Jack O’Connor’s legacy and deepen understanding of wildlife, habitat, and responsible hunting. 🌲Choose the membership level that fits you and stay connected to events, learning opportunities, and the ongoing preservation of hunting history.
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Our website

https://jack-oconnor.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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