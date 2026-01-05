Jack O'Connor Hunting Heritage And Education Center Inc

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Jack O'Connor Hunting Heritage And Education Center Inc

About this event

2026 Banquet and Auction

3444 Country Club Dr

Lewiston, ID 83501, USA

General Admission
$95

Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.

JOC Friend Membership
$100

Enjoy a one-year Friend Membership, with all its benefits, helping to support the legacy of JOC!

5 tickets Rifle Raffle
$100

5 tickets for the Custom Winchester JOC .270 raffle!!!

Reserved Table
$760
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

General admission reserved seating for 8. A great way to ensure you're sitting with the people you like!

Donors Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved seating for 8. Premium location. Custom O'Connor swag. Front of the line service and drink tickets.

Premium Table
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved seating for up to 10. Custom O'Connor swag. Front of the lines service and drink tickets, and a surprise custom JOC gift for the table!

Add a donation for Jack O'Connor Hunting Heritage And Education Center Inc

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