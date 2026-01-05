2026 Banquet and Auction

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all activities.
Enjoy a one-year Friend Membership, with all its benefits, helping to support the legacy of JOC!
5 tickets for the Custom Winchester JOC .270 raffle!!!
General admission reserved seating for 8. A great way to ensure you're sitting with the people you like!
Reserved seating for 8. Premium location. Custom O'Connor swag. Front of the line service and drink tickets.
Reserved seating for up to 10. Custom O'Connor swag. Front of the lines service and drink tickets, and a surprise custom JOC gift for the table!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!