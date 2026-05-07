Support the Arts - Donate Today!
The arts make all of our lives better, our neighborhoods richer, & our community stronger.Jacoby Arts Center is a 501(c)3 committed to Engaging Imaginations & Enriching Lives in the Riverbend through art & we can't do it without YOU!Your donation helps Jacoby to:Reach & Impact the Riverbend Area through ArtEngage Imaginations & Enrich Lives in our CommunityHelp LOCAL Artists get paid Inspire the community through free public art exhibitsKeep paid events affordable and free events freeProvide class scholarships to those in needMake exploring art accessible to ALL To learn more about our impact, please visit: jacobyartscenter.org/annual-reportBecause we believe in ART FOR ALL & that every penny makes a difference -- ALL DONATIONS NOW INCLUDE A MEMBERSHIP TO JACOBY ARTS CENTER!Member benefits include: early access to programs and classes via our monthly newsletter.special member event invites and discountsDonations of $500.00 and above include sponsor benefits. Sponsorships run March-March of each year the final deadline to be listed as a 2023 sponsor is February 15th. For more info on Sponsor benefits, please visit:jacobyartscenter.org/sponsor