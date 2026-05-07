Jacoby Arts Center

Membership

Clay Studio Members 2025

Clay Studio Membership is for those ages 16+ with enough knowledge that they do not need an instructor present. The studio is for self-guided work time; an instructor will not necessarily be present. Monthly Rental Fee is $150 and will be paid by monthly recurring charge through this form. Additionally, you'll pay a $150 deposit to secure against any damages to the facilities. To be refunded at the termination of your lease. Please give 30 days notice prior to cancelling your membership as our spaces are limited. This will allow us time to notify our wait list of an available space. Deposits can be paid through this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/clay-studio-onboardingKiln is not to be used by Member unless approved by Clay Studio Coordinator. Supplies to be purchased by you: Clay - Orders will be placed by Clay Studio Coordinator at the first of each month, if needed. Please allow a week's notice if you need to place an order. $3 Per pot for glaze & fire (if outside of class firing schedule and capacity)