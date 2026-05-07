Jacoby Arts Center
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Jacoby Arts Center

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Jacoby Arts Center

Our mission

JACOBY ARTS CENTER is a 501c3 non profit that nurtures and promotes the practice and appreciation of the arts through Education, Exhibitions, Cultural Programming, and Outreach Initiatives. ENGAGING IMAGINATIONS. ENRICHING LIVES.
Events
Events
Adult Open Clay Studio 2026
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Adult Open Clay Studio 2026
Apr 30 - Jul 30 | 14 dates & times
208 State St, Alton, IL 62002, USA
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Sensory Exploration Spring 2026
Event
Sensory Exploration Spring 2026
Jan 12 - Jun 15 | 22 dates & times
208 State St, Alton, IL 62002, USA
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Adult Hand Building 2026
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Adult Hand Building 2026
Feb 4 - Jul 28 | 5 dates & times
208 State St, Alton, IL 62002, USA
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Botanical Illustration Journal
Event
Botanical Illustration Journal
May 6, 6:00 PM - May 27, 8:00 PM CDT
208 State St, Alton, IL 62002, USA
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Adult Wheel Throwing 2026
Custom
Adult Wheel Throwing 2026
Feb 3 - Jul 29 | 6 dates & times
208 State St, Alton, IL 62002, USA
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All Together Now Community Art Night
Event
All Together Now Community Art Night
Jun 6, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
208 State St, Alton, IL 62002, USA
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Fiber & Textile Community Meetup Summer 2026
Event
Fiber & Textile Community Meetup Summer 2026
Jun 7 - Aug 2 | 3 dates & times
208 State St, Alton, IL 62002, USA
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Stained Glass for Adults - June
Event
Stained Glass for Adults - June
Jun 14 - Jun 25 | 2 dates & times
208 State St, Alton, IL 62002, USA
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Stained Glass for Teens
Event
Stained Glass for Teens
Jun 16, 1:00 PM - Jun 23, 4:00 PM CDT
208 State St, Alton, IL 62002, USA
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Messy Summer Art Camp
Event
Messy Summer Art Camp
Jun 29, 9:00 AM - Jul 3, 12:00 PM CDT
208 State St, Alton, IL 62002, USA
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Preschool Sampler Summer Camp
Event
Preschool Sampler Summer Camp
Jul 6, 9:30 AM - Jul 10, 11:00 AM CDT
208 State St, Alton, IL 62002, USA
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Botany & Art Summer Camp
Event
Botany & Art Summer Camp
Jul 6, 1:00 PM - Jul 10, 4:00 PM CDT
208 State St, Alton, IL 62002, USA
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Stained Glass for Adults - July
Event
Stained Glass for Adults - July
Jul 12 - Jul 16 | 2 dates & times
208 State St, Alton, IL 62002, USA
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Whimsical Garden Summer Art Camp
Event
Whimsical Garden Summer Art Camp
Jul 13, 9:00 AM - Jul 17, 12:00 PM CDT
208 State St, Alton, IL 62002, USA
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Teen Clay Camp
Event
Teen Clay Camp
Jul 13, 1:00 PM - Jul 17, 4:00 PM CDT
208 State St, Alton, IL 62002, USA
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Wide World of Art Summer Camp
Event
Wide World of Art Summer Camp
Jul 13, 1:00 PM - Jul 17, 4:00 PM CDT
208 State St, Alton, IL 62002, USA
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Fiber Art Camp
Event
Fiber Art Camp
Jul 20, 1:00 PM - Jul 24, 4:00 PM CDT
208 State St, Alton, IL 62002, USA
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Clay Camp 6-8 Year Olds
Event
Clay Camp 6-8 Year Olds
Jul 20, 9:00 AM - Jul 25, 12:00 PM CDT
208 State St, Alton, IL 62002, USA
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Clay Camp 9-12 Year Olds
Event
Clay Camp 9-12 Year Olds
Jul 27, 9:00 AM - Jul 31, 12:00 PM CDT
208 State St, Alton, IL 62002, USA
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More ways to support us
Support the Arts - Donate Today!
Donation
Support the Arts - Donate Today!
The arts make all of our lives better, our neighborhoods richer, & our community stronger.Jacoby Arts Center is a 501(c)3 committed to Engaging Imaginations & Enriching Lives in the Riverbend through art & we can't do it without YOU!Your donation helps Jacoby to:Reach & Impact the Riverbend Area through ArtEngage Imaginations & Enrich Lives in our CommunityHelp LOCAL Artists get paid Inspire the community through free public art exhibitsKeep paid events affordable and free events freeProvide class scholarships to those in needMake exploring art accessible to ALL To learn more about our impact, please visit: jacobyartscenter.org/annual-reportBecause we believe in ART FOR ALL & that every penny makes a difference -- ALL DONATIONS NOW INCLUDE A MEMBERSHIP TO JACOBY ARTS CENTER!Member benefits include: early access to programs and classes via our monthly newsletter.special member event invites and discountsDonations of $500.00 and above include sponsor benefits. Sponsorships run March-March of each year the final deadline to be listed as a 2023 sponsor is February 15th. For more info on Sponsor benefits, please visit:jacobyartscenter.org/sponsor
Donate today
Sponsors 2026
Donation
Sponsors 2026
Jacoby Arts Center is a 501(c)3 committed to engaging imaginations and enriching lives in the Riverbend area through art. We cannot do it without you!To become a sponsor, please submit your donation by Feb. 15, 2025 for a 2026 sponsorship, effective March 2026 - February 2027. If you cannot donate this year, please consider adding us to your sponsorship budget next year.Did you know? JAC can accept gifts of stock and other types of investments. You can donate directly through your IRA. Reach and impact the Riverbend area through artEngage imaginations and enrich lives in your communityHelp local artists get paid and inspire the community through free public art exhibitsKeep paid events affordable and free events freeProvide class scholarships to those in needMake exploring art accessible for ALL
Donate today
Clay Studio Members 2025
Membership
Clay Studio Members 2025
Clay Studio Membership is for those ages 16+ with enough knowledge that they do not need an instructor present. The studio is for self-guided work time; an instructor will not necessarily be present. Monthly Rental Fee is $150 and will be paid by monthly recurring charge through this form. Additionally, you'll pay a $150 deposit to secure against any damages to the facilities. To be refunded at the termination of your lease. Please give 30 days notice prior to cancelling your membership as our spaces are limited. This will allow us time to notify our wait list of an available space. Deposits can be paid through this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/clay-studio-onboardingKiln is not to be used by Member unless approved by Clay Studio Coordinator. Supplies to be purchased by you: Clay - Orders will be placed by Clay Studio Coordinator at the first of each month, if needed. Please allow a week's notice if you need to place an order. $3 Per pot for glaze & fire (if outside of class firing schedule and capacity)
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Our website

https://www.jacobyartscenter.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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