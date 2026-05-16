Jay County Drug Prevention Coalition
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
The Jay County Drug Prevention Coalition promotes healthy, substance-free lifestyles through education and community engagement, offering free prevention programs and training to empower youth and families against substance use in Jay County.
Past events
Past events
Event
Path to Prevention 5k
May 16, 8:00 - 11:00 AM EDT
509 S Wayne St, Portland, IN 47371, USA
More ways to support us
Shop
Concession Stand
View shop
Our website
https://jcdpc.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by