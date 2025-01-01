Jemez Chapter BCHNM

Membership

Jemez Chapter BCHA Annual Membership

Jemez Chapter is a part of the Back Country Horsemen of America. The Purpose of the organization is:To perpetuate the common sense and enjoyment of horses and mules in America’s back country and wilderness.To work to ensure that public lands remain open to recreational stock use.To assist the agencies responsible for the management of public lands.To educate, encourage and solicit active participation in wise and sustaining use of the back country resources by horsemen and the public, commensurate with our heritage.To foster and encourage the formation of additional Back Country Horsemen Chapters.We are excited for you to join us!Jemez Chapter, Backcountry Horsemen of America