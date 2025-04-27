Jemez Chapter BCHA Annual Membership

About the memberships
Valid until March 18, 2027
✓ Join our campouts and serve your local wilderness areas
✓ Get first dibs on special events
✓ Attend meetings and vote
✓ Access equine and human med kits on every ride
✓ Membership period is January 1 to December 31
Valid until March 18, 2027
✓ Whole family access to campouts, events, and resources
✓ Foster the next generation of equestrians and wilderness advocates
✓ Children over 18 may be included in family memberships or join as individual members
✓ Membership period is January 1 to December 31
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!