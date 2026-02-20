Jenkintown Education Foundation

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Legacy Park Bricks

Every purchase of a brick provides the opportunity to leave your legacy through a personalized engraving. The brick will find a home in the park for many years to come and be a treasured memory. Here are the details:-4inch by 8inch brick -Color options are blue/grey or red-Three lines of text can be engraved on it. Each line consists of up to 16 characters including spaces -No special characters can be used-Final products engraving will be in all capital lettersWhile purchasing, you will be able to choose what color brick you would like and prompted to let us know what you want on each line.