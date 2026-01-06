Legacy Park Community Build Week July 28-August 2

About this event
Crew Leaders need a construction background. Play By Design will tell the Crew Leaders what needs to be done and the Crew Leaders will delegate to their crew.
General build volunteers will assist with non-power tool work, carrying materials, laying out materials, digging, counting, etc.
Creates and/or supports a structured program to provide supervision of children while parents are working on the playground site.
Typically, this is a team of individuals, and experienced childcare providers are extremely helpful. Middle and High School students VERY welcome.
Play by Design will provide a list of the tools we will need to complete our playground. This coordinator/team gathers the necessary tools, typically loaned by individuals, rental shops, and occasionally, tools manufacturers.
Secures donations from local restaurants, organizations, church groups, etc. to feed volunteers during construction. Play by Design provides an outline that includes the suggested number of meals to provide per shift each day. Coordinate assigned volunteers each day to prep, serve, break down, and clean up.
One of the best ways to “make your playground your own” is to incorporate local art. Legacy Park invites local artists and children (under the supervision of adults) to participate in the creation of artwork that will enhance the design, add play-value, and make our playground one of a kind.
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