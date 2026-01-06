Jenkintown Education Foundation

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Jenkintown Education Foundation

About this event

Legacy Park Community Build Week July 28-August 2

250 West Ave

Jenkintown, PA 19046, USA

Crew Leaders item
Crew Leaders
Free

Crew Leaders need a construction background. Play By Design will tell the Crew Leaders what needs to be done and the Crew Leaders will delegate to their crew.

  • Leaders need to be at the build for all days (July 28th - August 2nd from 7:00am to 8:00pm)
  • All should be skilled
  • Must be physically able for all 6 days of build
  • Should have no problem delegating
General Build Volunteer item
General Build Volunteer item
General Build Volunteer
Free

General build volunteers will assist with  non-power tool work, carrying materials, laying out materials, digging, counting, etc.

  • Must be 18 years of age or older
  • Do not need construction experience
Childcare item
Childcare
Free

Creates and/or supports a structured program to provide supervision of children while parents are working on the playground site.

Typically, this is a team of individuals, and experienced childcare providers are extremely helpful. Middle and High School students VERY welcome.

Tools Aquisition item
Tools Aquisition
Free

Play by Design will provide a list of the tools we will need to complete our playground. This coordinator/team gathers the necessary tools, typically loaned by individuals, rental shops, and occasionally, tools manufacturers.

  • Evaluates that equipment is in safe working condition
  • Distributes equipment during the build
  • Is responsible for keeping track of equipment at the end of each build day
  • Arranges for owners to pick up their tools in "check-in" condition at the end of the project
  • Coordinates electrical service/ layouts with facility manager/General Contractor
Food Team item
Food Team
Free

Secures donations from local restaurants, organizations, church groups, etc. to feed volunteers during construction. Play by Design provides an outline that includes the suggested number of meals to provide per shift each day. Coordinate assigned volunteers each day to prep, serve, break down, and clean up.

Art and Design item
Art and Design
Free

One of the best ways to “make your playground your own” is to incorporate local art. Legacy Park invites local artists and children (under the supervision of adults) to participate in the creation of artwork that will enhance the design, add play-value, and make our playground one of a kind.

  • This work will occur in the week after the build Aug 3-7
  • Supplies will be provided by Legacy Park
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