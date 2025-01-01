Donation

JPA Forward 2026 Campaign

From Beneficiary to Builder. Come Full Circle.Dear Friends,In this critical moment for Jewish communities across America, the Jewish Parent Academy stands ready to expand our transformative work to new horizons—bringing more Russian-speaking Jewish families into meaningful connection with their heritage and strengthening the broader American Jewish community.For ten years, JPA has created spaces where Russian-speaking Jewish families rediscover their heritage with profound pride and passion. What began as a grassroots experiment with 25 people in Brooklyn has grown into a thriving national network of local chapters reaching nearly 3,000 people annually. We've built communities where parents become empowered educators, passing the flame of Jewish identity to their children.This year, we focus to launching more chapters while maintaining year round programming in and growing our existing communities. The JPA Forward 2026 campaign will:Bring JPA's proven model to new communities across AmericaSustain exceptional educational programs in every JPA chapterExpand our innovative curriculum to address evolving needsDevelop the next generation of community leadersBuild the infrastructure for sustainable, nationwide growthFrom its very beginning, JPA has been an exercise in taking responsibility for our own needs—created BY Russian-speaking Jews FOR Russian-speaking Jews. We don't wait for others to build our community; we build it ourselves.Now, we're asking you to continue this tradition of ownership and leadership.THREE WAYS TO JOIN JPA FORWARD 2026 CAMPAIGN:THE 360 CIRCLE | Gifts of $360360 degrees. A full circle. From beneficiary to builder.Whether you've been part of a full JPA cohort, attended a single compelling lecture, or celebrated Shabbat with our community, you've experienced what makes JPA special. Now it's your turn to complete the circle.Your gift of $360 will:Support programs that serve YOUR communityEmpower JPA to reach new communities coast to coastBring world-class faculty to hungry learnersCreate the next generation of Russian-speaking Jewish leaders360 Circle members will be recognized on our website and celebrated on social media throughout this campaign.THE JPA SOCIETY | Gifts of $1,800+You are not just supporting JPA. You are architecting its future.As an independent organization, donations from supporters like you make up the lion's share of JPA's income. Your JPA Society gift funds the core infrastructure that makes everything else possible:Operational excellence across all chaptersWorld-class faculty recruitmentNew chapter launchesInnovative program developmentSustainable growth for the next decadeJPA Society members receive:Year-long recognition on our website with optional link to your business/profileExclusive invitations to JPA Society leadership cocktailsPublic acknowledgment celebrating your leadershipYou didn't just witness JPA's growth. You built it. Now we invite you to architect the next decade.EVERY GIFT MAKES A DIFFERENCE Can't give $360 or $1,800 right now? Every contribution helps build JPA's future.Whether it's $18, $100, or any amount that's meaningful to you, your gift supports Jewish learning and community building. Consider becoming a monthly sustainer—even $18/month adds up to over $200 annually and provides steady support we can count on.No gift is too small. Every donation helps us reach more families, sustain excellent programming, and grow our community.Monthly giving option available at checkout.Your Investment Builds Living CommunitiesYour donation does more than fund programs—it transforms families. It ensures that the unique wisdom, resilience, and perspectives of Russian-speaking Jews enrich American Jewish life for generations to come.Join us in this vital endeavor. Help us reach new horizons and make a profound impact on the future of the Jewish people.Come full circle. Build the future. Invest in JPA Forward today.JPA Board: Alla AronovYana BarAlex FeldmanDimitriy GoloborodskiyYelena LevitRimma Portman-GutmanIrina RakhlisFred VerkhovskyIlya Vinogradsky