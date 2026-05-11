JPA Summer Soiree 2026

360 degrees. A full circle. From beneficiary to builder.

Whether you've been part of a full JPA cohort, attended a single compelling lecture, or celebrated Shabbat with our community, you've experienced what makes JPA special. Now it's your turn to complete the circle and/or maintain your 360Circle status for the 2026-2027 programmatic year.





Your gift of $360 will:

Support programs that serve YOUR community

Empower JPA to reach new communities coast to coast

Bring world-class faculty to hungry learners

Create the next generation of Russian-speaking Jewish leaders

360 Circle members will be recognized on our website and celebrated on social media throughout this campaign.Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.