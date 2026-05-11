Jewish Parent Academy

Hosted by

Jewish Parent Academy

About this event

JPA Summer Soiree 2026

107 E 70th St

New York, NY 10021, USA

General admission
$150
THE 360 CIRCLE (ticket not included)
$360

360 degrees. A full circle. From beneficiary to builder.

Whether you've been part of a full JPA cohort, attended a single compelling lecture, or celebrated Shabbat with our community, you've experienced what makes JPA special. Now it's your turn to complete the circle and/or maintain your 360Circle status for the 2026-2027 programmatic year.


Your gift of $360 will:

  • Support programs that serve YOUR community
  • Empower JPA to reach new communities coast to coast
  • Bring world-class faculty to hungry learners
  • Create the next generation of Russian-speaking Jewish leaders

360 Circle members will be recognized on our website and celebrated on social media throughout this campaign.Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

JPA ALLY (ticket not included)
$540

540. One and a half circles. Because some people don't just complete the loop — they extend it.


You've experienced JPA. You believe in what it's building. And now you're ready to do more than show up — you're ready to bring others along with you.

The JPA Ally is for those who see the bigger picture: a growing national network of Jewish families reconnecting with their heritage, finding community, and building something lasting together. Your gift of $540 goes further — sustaining exceptional programming, powering new chapter launches, and ensuring that more families across America find their way to JPA.


Your gift of $540 will:

  • Support programs that serve YOUR community
  • Accelerate JPA's expansion to new communities coast to coast
  • Bring world-class faculty to eager learners everywhere
  • Invest in the next generation of Jewish community leaders

JPA Allies will be recognized on our website and celebrated on social media throughout this campaign.Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.

JPA CHAMPION (ticket not included)
$1,000

As a JPA Champion, you are an author of the JPA story. As an independent organization, gifts from leaders like you form the backbone of everything JPA does. Your $1,000 investment doesn't just support a program; it sustains the infrastructure that makes all of it possible — the faculty, the chapters, the curriculum, the communities.

JPA has grown because people like you decided it mattered. That it was worth betting on. This is your moment to double down.


Your gift of $1,000 will fund:

  • Operational excellence across all JPA chapters
  • World-class faculty recruitment and retention
  • New chapter launches in communities across America
  • Innovative program development that meets families where they area

JPA Champion members receive:

  • Year-long recognition on our website with optional link to your business or profile
  • Exclusive invitations to JPA Champion leadership events
  • Public acknowledgment celebrating your leadership and generosity
THE JPA SOCIETY (ticket not included)
$1,800

You are not just supporting JPA. You are architecting its future.


As an independent organization, donations from supporters like you make up the lion's share of JPA's income. Your JPA Society gift funds the core infrastructure that makes everything else possible:

  • Operational excellence across all chapters
  • World-class faculty recruitment
  • New chapter launches
  • Innovative program development
  • Sustainable growth for the next decade

JPA Society members receive:

  • Year-long recognition on our website with optional link to your business/profile
  • Exclusive invitations to JPA Society leadership cocktails
  • Public acknowledgment celebrating your leadership


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