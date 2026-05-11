JPA Summer Soiree 2026

About this event
360 degrees. A full circle. From beneficiary to builder.
Whether you've been part of a full JPA cohort, attended a single compelling lecture, or celebrated Shabbat with our community, you've experienced what makes JPA special. Now it's your turn to complete the circle and/or maintain your 360Circle status for the 2026-2027 programmatic year.
Your gift of $360 will:
360 Circle members will be recognized on our website and celebrated on social media throughout this campaign.Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
540. One and a half circles. Because some people don't just complete the loop — they extend it.
You've experienced JPA. You believe in what it's building. And now you're ready to do more than show up — you're ready to bring others along with you.
The JPA Ally is for those who see the bigger picture: a growing national network of Jewish families reconnecting with their heritage, finding community, and building something lasting together. Your gift of $540 goes further — sustaining exceptional programming, powering new chapter launches, and ensuring that more families across America find their way to JPA.
Your gift of $540 will:
JPA Allies will be recognized on our website and celebrated on social media throughout this campaign.Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
As a JPA Champion, you are an author of the JPA story. As an independent organization, gifts from leaders like you form the backbone of everything JPA does. Your $1,000 investment doesn't just support a program; it sustains the infrastructure that makes all of it possible — the faculty, the chapters, the curriculum, the communities.
JPA has grown because people like you decided it mattered. That it was worth betting on. This is your moment to double down.
Your gift of $1,000 will fund:
JPA Champion members receive:
You are not just supporting JPA. You are architecting its future.
As an independent organization, donations from supporters like you make up the lion's share of JPA's income. Your JPA Society gift funds the core infrastructure that makes everything else possible:
JPA Society members receive:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!