JJOA Red River Chapter and Jack and Jill Of America Foundation Inc empower children through leadership development, cultural enrichment, and community service, fostering a legacy of excellence in African American youth.
Past events
Past events
Event
3rd Annual Children's Mardi Gras Ball: Mardi Gras on the Red
Jan 31, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CST
Riverview Hall
Custom
Mardi Gras on the Red Glow Novelty - $2.00
Jan 31, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CST
Custom
Photo Booth
Jan 31, 4:00 - 9:00 PM CST
Auction
JJOA Red River Chapter and Jack and Jill Of America Foundation Inc's Silent Auction
Jan 31, 8:30 PM CST
Event
Red River Chapter Mardi Gras on the Red Children's Bal
Feb 1, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CST
Riverview Hall 600 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport, LA 71101, USA
Auction
Red River Chapter Mardi Gras on the Red Children's Ball Silent Auction