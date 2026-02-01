JJOA Red River Chapter and Jack and Jill Of America Foundation Inc
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JJOA Red River Chapter and Jack and Jill Of America Foundation Inc

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JJOA Red River Chapter and Jack and Jill Of America Foundation Inc

Our mission

JJOA Red River Chapter and Jack and Jill Of America Foundation Inc empower children through leadership development, cultural enrichment, and community service, fostering a legacy of excellence in African American youth.
Past events
Past events
Event
3rd Annual Children's Mardi Gras Ball: Mardi Gras on the Red
Jan 31, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CST
Riverview Hall
Mardi Gras on the Red Glow Novelty - $2.00
Custom
Mardi Gras on the Red Glow Novelty - $2.00
Jan 31, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CST
Photo Booth
Custom
Photo Booth
Jan 31, 4:00 - 9:00 PM CST
JJOA Red River Chapter and Jack and Jill Of America Foundation Inc's Silent Auction
Auction
JJOA Red River Chapter and Jack and Jill Of America Foundation Inc's Silent Auction
Jan 31, 8:30 PM CST
Event
Red River Chapter Mardi Gras on the Red Children's Bal
Feb 1, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CST
Riverview Hall 600 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport, LA 71101, USA
Red River Chapter Mardi Gras on the Red Children's Ball Silent Auction
Auction
Red River Chapter Mardi Gras on the Red Children's Ball Silent Auction
Feb 1, 8:30 PM CST
600 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport, LA 71101, USA
More ways to support us
Fundraising for Our Foundation
Donation
Fundraising for Our Foundation
$50 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Associate Fundraising for Our Foundation
Donation
Associate Fundraising for Our Foundation
$0 of $300 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://jackandjillfoundation.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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