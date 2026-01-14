JJOA Red River Chapter and Jack and Jill Of America Foundation Inc
JJOA Red River Chapter and Jack and Jill Of America Foundation Inc has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

JJOA Red River Chapter and Jack and Jill Of America Foundation Inc

Hosted by

JJOA Red River Chapter and Jack and Jill Of America Foundation Inc

About this event

Sales closed

JJOA Red River Chapter and Jack and Jill Of America Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

$100 Glamor'Us Gift Certificate item
$100 Glamor'Us Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Welcome to our world of beauty and relaxation! Serene ambiance, modern facilities, and luxurious spaces make our salon the perfect retreat. Every corner is designed to provide a soothing experience, where your comfort and style come first!

HydraFacial $185 item
HydraFacial $185
$25

Starting bid

A HydraFacial is a multi-step, medical-grade facial treatment that cleanses, exfoliates, extracts impurities, and hydrates the skin using a patented vortex-fusion technology in a single session, offering deep cleaning, gentle peels, painless extractions, and infusion of personalized serums with antioxidants and peptides for overall skin health, targeting concerns like dullness, acne, and fine lines without downtime.

Express Anti-Aging Facial - $100 Value item
Express Anti-Aging Facial - $100 Value
$25

Starting bid

Shreveport Bossier City's Premier Day Spa - An anti-aging treatment using vitamins and spa botanicals that is designed for women prior to, during and after menopause.

3 Hours of Tutoring - $225 item
3 Hours of Tutoring - $225
$25

Starting bid

Achieve academic excellence with our personalized tutoring services. Our highly qualified tutors work closely with you to identify your strengths, weaknesses, and learning style, allowing us to create a customized learning plan that suits your specific needs.

Billy R Casey Attorney At Law - $350 item
Billy R Casey Attorney At Law - $350
$25

Starting bid

Probate or Family law consultation or notary work.

Kharmen Davis-Taylor, Esq. item
Kharmen Davis-Taylor, Esq.
$25

Starting bid

One (1) Complementary Legal Consultation regarding Successions, Wills, and/or Powers of Attorney, for matters limited to the state of Louisiana, with a total value not to exceed $225.00.

OR

Notary Services limited to one (1) document.

Springling Seeds ACT Prep - $500 Value item
Springling Seeds ACT Prep - $500 Value
$25

Starting bid

Personalized ACT Prep focused on high-impact score gains, Section-by-section strategies, and a clear path to improve your superscore.

Spa Basket item
Spa Basket
$25

Starting bid

Relax and enjoy a wonderful spa day at home! Dry brush, headband, bath essentials await!

Gift from Dr. Evelyn Baranco Pryor and Judge Ree Casey Jones

Red, Rose and White Wine - $60 Value item
Red, Rose and White Wine - $60 Value
$25

Starting bid

Great compliment to any dinner party! Something for everyone!

Gift from Judge Ree Casey Jones

Beautiful Gold Jewelry item
Beautiful Gold Jewelry
$25

Starting bid

Necklace and bracelet set!

Girl's Bracelet item
Girl's Bracelet
$25

Starting bid

Actual Bracelet may vary from photo. Please see Jewelry displayed.

Gift from Dr. Wanda Thomas

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!