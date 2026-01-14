JJOA Red River Chapter and Jack and Jill Of America Foundation Inc's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Welcome to our world of beauty and relaxation! Serene ambiance, modern facilities, and luxurious spaces make our salon the perfect retreat. Every corner is designed to provide a soothing experience, where your comfort and style come first!
Starting bid
A HydraFacial is a multi-step, medical-grade facial treatment that cleanses, exfoliates, extracts impurities, and hydrates the skin using a patented vortex-fusion technology in a single session, offering deep cleaning, gentle peels, painless extractions, and infusion of personalized serums with antioxidants and peptides for overall skin health, targeting concerns like dullness, acne, and fine lines without downtime.
Starting bid
Shreveport Bossier City's Premier Day Spa - An anti-aging treatment using vitamins and spa botanicals that is designed for women prior to, during and after menopause.
Starting bid
Achieve academic excellence with our personalized tutoring services. Our highly qualified tutors work closely with you to identify your strengths, weaknesses, and learning style, allowing us to create a customized learning plan that suits your specific needs.
Starting bid
Probate or Family law consultation or notary work.
Starting bid
One (1) Complementary Legal Consultation regarding Successions, Wills, and/or Powers of Attorney, for matters limited to the state of Louisiana, with a total value not to exceed $225.00.
OR
Notary Services limited to one (1) document.
Starting bid
Personalized ACT Prep focused on high-impact score gains, Section-by-section strategies, and a clear path to improve your superscore.
Starting bid
Relax and enjoy a wonderful spa day at home! Dry brush, headband, bath essentials await!
Gift from Dr. Evelyn Baranco Pryor and Judge Ree Casey Jones
Starting bid
Great compliment to any dinner party! Something for everyone!
Gift from Judge Ree Casey Jones
Starting bid
Necklace and bracelet set!
Starting bid
Actual Bracelet may vary from photo. Please see Jewelry displayed.
Gift from Dr. Wanda Thomas
