Event

Support Kiwanis Park

On behalf of the Kiwanis Club of Garden City, we invite you to be part of an exciting effort to enhance Kiwanis Park and invest in the future of our community.Kiwanis Park has long been a place where children play, families gather, and neighbors connect. It is a space that reflects the heart of Garden City. Over the next several years, we are working to thoughtfully improve the park with upgrades that will create safer, more accessible, and more engaging spaces for all ages. Planned improvements include enhancements to playground areas, seating and gathering spaces, walking paths, and recreational features that will serve our community for years to come.These improvements are only possible through the support of individuals, businesses, and organizations that believe in the importance of strong, connected communities. Your contribution will directly impact local children by providing safe places to play, opportunities for outdoor activity, and spaces where families can spend meaningful time together. Investments in parks are investments in youth development, health, and community pride.By supporting this initiative, you are helping ensure that Kiwanis Park continues to be a welcoming destination that fosters growth, connection, and lifelong memories. In addition, sponsorship opportunities provide meaningful recognition for your commitment to the community.The Kiwanis Children's Fund of Garden City is a registered 501(c)(3) non profit organization and works to build, foster, and promote the development of the Kiwanis Club of Garden City and its program of community service to build a better community.We would be honored to have your support as we work together to strengthen our community and create a lasting impact for future generations.