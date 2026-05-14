Support Kiwanis Park

About this event
Supports the care and enhancement of Kiwanis Park.
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Reflects the Kiwanis commitment to developing youth leaders through service.
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Supports spaces where families gather and enjoy the park.
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Demonstrates a strong commitment to improving the community through service.
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Recognizes leadership support that strengthens the Kiwanis mission.
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Represents the highest level of commitment to serving children and strengthening the community.
Recognition Includes
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!