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Kiwanis Children's Fund of Garden City

About this event

Support Kiwanis Park

30551 Maplewood St

Garden City, MI 48135, USA

Kiwanis Park Steward
$100

Supports the care and enhancement of Kiwanis Park.


Recognition Includes

  • Name listed on Kiwanis website
  • Name listed on Kiwanis social media
Builders Club Supporter
$500

Recognition Includes

  • Name on park receptacle (exclusive)
  • All benefits listed above
Key Club Bench Sponsor
$1,000

Reflects the Kiwanis commitment to developing youth leaders through service.


Recognition Includes

  • Name on one park bench (exclusive to this level)
  • All benefits listed above
Community Picnic Sponsor
$2,000

Supports spaces where families gather and enjoy the park.


Recognition Includes

  • Name on one picnic table (exclusive to this level)
  • Recognition on the local cable bulletin slides
  • All benefits listed above
Kiwanis Service Sponsor
$5,000

Demonstrates a strong commitment to improving the community through service.


Recognition Includes

  • Name on park fence (exclusive to this level)
  • Name on donor recognition wall
  • Recognition at the dedication ceremony
  • All benefits listed above
Kiwanis Leadership Path Sponsor
$10,000

Recognizes leadership support that strengthens the Kiwanis mission.


Recognition Includes

  • Name on the corner of the walking path (exclusive to this level)
  • Recognition by City Council
  • All benefits listed above
Serving the Children of the World Sponsor
$20,000

Represents the highest level of commitment to serving children and strengthening the community.


Recognition Includes

  • Name on shelter, parking lot, basketball court, or playground area (exclusive to this level)
  • Recognition on the local cable bulletin slides and promotional commercial
  • Name displayed on park signage for at least five years following dedication
  • Recognition opportunity through the Kiwanis International publication
  • All benefits listed above
Add a donation for Kiwanis Children's Fund of Garden City

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