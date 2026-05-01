Kiwanis Club Of Carmichael Foundation

Kiwanis Club Of Carmichael Foundation

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Our mission

The Kiwanis Club of Carmichael Foundation enhances community well-being by supporting local schools, programs, and families in need through fundraising events like the Taste of Carmichael, fostering connections and enriching lives in Carmichael.
Events
Events
Taste of Carmichael 2026
Event
Taste of Carmichael 2026
May 29, 5:30 - 8:30 PM PDT
5325 Engle Rd, Carmichael, CA 95608, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donate to Koobs Nature Area
Donation
Donate to Koobs Nature Area
$0 of $10,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://kiwanisofcarmichael.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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