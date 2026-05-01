Kiwanis Club Of Carmichael Foundation
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Our mission
The Kiwanis Club of Carmichael Foundation enhances community well-being by supporting local schools, programs, and families in need through fundraising events like the Taste of Carmichael, fostering connections and enriching lives in Carmichael.
Events
Events
Event
Taste of Carmichael 2026
May 29, 5:30 - 8:30 PM PDT
5325 Engle Rd, Carmichael, CA 95608, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to Koobs Nature Area
$0 of $10,000 goal
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Our website
https://kiwanisofcarmichael.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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