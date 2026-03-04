Taste of Carmichael 2026

About this event
Enjoy exclusive tastings, drinks, live band, and fun! Must be 21 or older to attend.
Food/Beverage Vendors. Applications for table space are subject to availability. Early vendor reservation will better insure space availability. Management reserves the right to reject applications as they see fit in the best interest of the Event.All participating vendors will receive 2 complimentary tickets to the event. (Value $160)
Open to members only. Applications for table space are subject to availability. Early vendor reservation will better insure space availability. Management reserves the right to reject applications as they see fit in the best interest of the Event. Vendor booth includes 2 tickets for entry (160.00 value)
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