Kiwanis Club Of Carmichael Foundation

Hosted by

Kiwanis Club Of Carmichael Foundation

About this event

Taste of Carmichael 2026

5325 Engle Rd

Carmichael, CA 95608, USA

Taste of Carmichael Admission
$80

Enjoy exclusive tastings, drinks, live band, and fun! Must be 21 or older to attend.

Food/Beverage Vendors
Free

Food/Beverage Vendors. Applications for table space are subject to availability. Early vendor reservation will better insure space availability. Management reserves the right to reject applications as they see fit in the best interest of the Event.All participating vendors will receive 2 complimentary tickets to the event. (Value $160)

Organizational Member Booth Space
$160

Open to members only. Applications for table space are subject to availability. Early vendor reservation will better insure space availability. Management reserves the right to reject applications as they see fit in the best interest of the Event. Vendor booth includes 2 tickets for entry (160.00 value)

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