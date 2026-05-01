Kiwanis Club Of Pasco Hernando Foundation Inc
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Our mission
The Kiwanis Club of Pasco Hernando Foundation Inc is dedicated to improving the lives of children in local communities through service projects and fundraising events, ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.
Past events
Past events
Event
"Tee Off Fore Kids" Scramble Tournament
May 1, 7:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
13125 Fairwinds Rd, Hudson, FL 34669, USA
Event
7th Annual Comedy Night
Sep 20, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
9135 Denton Ave, Hudson, FL 34667, USA
Our website
https://www.facebook.com/pascohernandokiwanis
Contact information
[email protected]
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