Kiwanis Club Of Pasco Hernando Foundation Inc

Kiwanis Club Of Pasco Hernando Foundation Inc

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Our mission

The Kiwanis Club of Pasco Hernando Foundation Inc is dedicated to improving the lives of children in local communities through service projects and fundraising events, ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.
Past events
Past events
"Tee Off Fore Kids" Scramble Tournament
Event
"Tee Off Fore Kids" Scramble Tournament
May 1, 7:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
13125 Fairwinds Rd, Hudson, FL 34669, USA
7th Annual Comedy Night
Event
7th Annual Comedy Night
Sep 20, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
9135 Denton Ave, Hudson, FL 34667, USA

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/pascohernandokiwanis

Contact information

[email protected]
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