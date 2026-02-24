"Tee Off Fore Kids" Scramble Tournament

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About this event
Purchase of a scramble team of 4 players.
Purchase of a single player, to be added to a team of other players.
Want to sponsor our event? Become our one and only event sponsor and receive:
After purchasing, please send a .png or .jpeg file of your company logo to [email protected].
Want to help make this event possible? Become a corporate sponsor and receive:
After purchasing, please send a .png or .jpeg file of your company logo to [email protected].
What to sponsor a hole? You'll receive:
After purchasing, please send a .png or .jpeg file of your company logo to [email protected].
*Please note if you sponsor a hole and would like to participate as a player, please also purchase a team or individual player ticket as the hole sponsorship does not give you a player ticket.
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