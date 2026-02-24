Kiwanis Club Of Pasco Hernando Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Kiwanis Club Of Pasco Hernando Foundation Inc

About this event

"Tee Off Fore Kids" Scramble Tournament

13125 Fairwinds Rd

Hudson, FL 34669, USA

Team of Four
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Purchase of a scramble team of 4 players.

Individual
$110

Purchase of a single player, to be added to a team of other players.

Sponsorship - Event Sponsor
$2,000

Want to sponsor our event? Become our one and only event sponsor and receive:

  • 1 team of four for your company
  • 4 drink tickets
  • Your name on all event marketing including the event banner

After purchasing, please send a .png or .jpeg file of your company logo to [email protected].

Sponsorship - Corporate Sponsor
$600

Want to help make this event possible? Become a corporate sponsor and receive:

  • 1 team of four for your company
  • A sign with your name at the event
  • Social media promotion on the Kiwanis of Pasco-Hernando page

After purchasing, please send a .png or .jpeg file of your company logo to [email protected].

Sponsorship - Hole Sponsor
$150

What to sponsor a hole? You'll receive:

  • Your name on a sign at a hole on the course
  • Social media promotion on the Kiwanis of Pasco-Hernando page

After purchasing, please send a .png or .jpeg file of your company logo to [email protected].


*Please note if you sponsor a hole and would like to participate as a player, please also purchase a team or individual player ticket as the hole sponsorship does not give you a player ticket.

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