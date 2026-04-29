Invest in Her Power. Elevate Her Future.
When you support Know Your Worth Girls Inc., you’re doing more than donating—you’re fueling a movement that strengthens self-worth, breaks generational cycles, and builds legacies for young Black girls in Philadelphia.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Know Your Worth Girls Inc. has been dedicated since 2019 to empowering at-risk girls ages 8-17 and extending support to underserved families. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life for youth by promoting self-empowerment, skill development, mental wellness, and access to vital resources. Through our programs, we create a safe haven where girls can grow, thrive, and step into their power—supported by alumni, mentors, professionals, and community members who believe in their potential.We prioritize mental, emotional, educational, and social well-being while providing opportunities for economic growth to both youth and their families. Because true empowerment isn’t just about survival—it’s about breaking barriers, unlocking opportunities, and creating a future where every girl knows her worth.Be a part of this impact. Donate today and help us shape the next generation of fearless, unstoppable Black girls.