Know Your Worth Girls, Inc
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Know Your Worth Girls, Inc

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Know Your Worth Girls, Inc

Our mission

Know Your Worth Girls, Inc empowers young girls through mentorship, financial literacy, and wellness programs. They promote self-esteem, resilience, and community engagement, helping girls recognize their value and potential for a brighter future.
Past events
Past events
HOPE-ISH POP UP: Denim Day
Event
HOPE-ISH POP UP: Denim Day
Apr 29, 5:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
4865 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19139, USA
PHILLY MUSLIM GIRLS EMPOWERMENT DAY 2026
Event
PHILLY MUSLIM GIRLS EMPOWERMENT DAY 2026
Apr 5, 10:30 - 4:00 PM EDT
1755 N 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122, USA
2026 BLACK GIRLS ART SHOW
Event
2026 BLACK GIRLS ART SHOW
Mar 28, 11:15 - 8:30 PM EDT
KYWGI x CHASE: FINANCIAL LITERACY WORKSHOP “Credit Understanding/Building”
Event
KYWGI x CHASE: FINANCIAL LITERACY WORKSHOP “Credit Understanding/Building”
Mar 26, 6:30 - 7:30 PM EDT
KYWGI x CHASE: FINANCIAL LITERACY WORKSHOP “My Money My Worth”
Event
KYWGI x CHASE: FINANCIAL LITERACY WORKSHOP “My Money My Worth”
Feb 7, 10:30 - 12:30 PM EST
15 S 52nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19139, USA
KYWGI x CHASE: FINANCIAL LITERACY WORKSHOP “Intro To Banking”
Event
KYWGI x CHASE: FINANCIAL LITERACY WORKSHOP “Intro To Banking”
Jan 28, 6:30 - 7:30 PM EST
KYWGI x CHASE: FINANCIAL LITERACY WORKSHOP “Goals, Budget, Saving”
Event
KYWGI x CHASE: FINANCIAL LITERACY WORKSHOP “Goals, Budget, Saving”
Jan 10, 9:30 AM - Jan 28, 10:30 AM EST
Roll & Rock Out for Wellness Family Skate Nite "2026 Partner Form"
Event
Roll & Rock Out for Wellness Family Skate Nite "2026 Partner Form"
Jan 15, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EST
7017 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19149, USA
2026 Roll & Rock Out for Wellness Family Skate Nite
Event
2026 Roll & Rock Out for Wellness Family Skate Nite
Jan 15, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EST
ROLLING THUNDER SKATE CENTER 7017 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19149, USA
HOPE-ISH POP UP: International Mind Body Wellness Day
Event
HOPE-ISH POP UP: International Mind Body Wellness Day
Jan 3, 12:00 - 3:00 PM EST
4865 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19139, USA
Beyond Worth Event: A Celebration of Impact Sponsor
Event
Beyond Worth Event: A Celebration of Impact Sponsor
Aug 9, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
4200 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131, USA
Beyond Worth Event: A Celebration of Impact
Event
Beyond Worth Event: A Celebration of Impact
Aug 9, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
4200 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131, USA
Event
Parkside Association of Philadelphia Fish Fry Fundraiser
Apr 25, 12:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
1719 N 52nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19131, USA
4th Annual Juneteenth Showcase Youth Charity Fundraiser
Event
4th Annual Juneteenth Showcase Youth Charity Fundraiser
Jun 19, 2:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
7605 Old York Rd, Melrose Park, PA 19027, USA
2024 Worth The Laughs Comedy Fundraiser
Event
2024 Worth The Laughs Comedy Fundraiser
May 18, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
2001 N 54th St, Philadelphia, PA 19131, USA
K.Y.W. GIRLS "Roll & Rock Out" for Wellness Family Skate Nite
Event
K.Y.W. GIRLS "Roll & Rock Out" for Wellness Family Skate Nite
Feb 29, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EST
ROLLING THUNDER SKATE CENTER 7017 Roosevelt Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19149, USA
Juneteenth Youth Empowerment Brunch "HBCU Homecoming Edition"
Event
Juneteenth Youth Empowerment Brunch "HBCU Homecoming Edition"
Jun 17, 12:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
4700 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131, USA
Juneteenth Youth Empowerment Brunch "HBCU Edition" SPONSOR
Event
Juneteenth Youth Empowerment Brunch "HBCU Edition" SPONSOR
Jun 17, 12:00 - 4:00 PM EDT
4700 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131, USA
More ways to support us
Invest in Her Power. Elevate Her Future.
Donation
Invest in Her Power. Elevate Her Future.
When you support Know Your Worth Girls Inc., you’re doing more than donating—you’re fueling a movement that strengthens self-worth, breaks generational cycles, and builds legacies for young Black girls in Philadelphia.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Know Your Worth Girls Inc. has been dedicated since 2019 to empowering at-risk girls ages 8-17 and extending support to underserved families. Our mission is to enhance the quality of life for youth by promoting self-empowerment, skill development, mental wellness, and access to vital resources. Through our programs, we create a safe haven where girls can grow, thrive, and step into their power—supported by alumni, mentors, professionals, and community members who believe in their potential.We prioritize mental, emotional, educational, and social well-being while providing opportunities for economic growth to both youth and their families. Because true empowerment isn’t just about survival—it’s about breaking barriers, unlocking opportunities, and creating a future where every girl knows her worth.Be a part of this impact. Donate today and help us shape the next generation of fearless, unstoppable Black girls.
Donate today
Grab & Go Ramadan Community Iftar
Donation
Grab & Go Ramadan Community Iftar
$125 of $5,000 goal
Donate today
Merch Fundraiser Pop Up
Shop
Merch Fundraiser Pop Up
Welcome to Know Your Worth Girls Inc Merch Fundraiser! Show your K.Y.W. Girls pride and support our cause by shopping the latest and coolest merch items designed by our youth mentees! Our online shop is filled with trendy and comfortable apparel, perfect for youth, parents, and supporters. 🤝Supporting a Great Cause: Proceeds from every purchase go directly towards supporting programming, initiatives and events for the community. By shopping with us, you're not just getting awesome merch, but you're also making a positive impact!📅 Limited-Time Offer: Hurry, our merch fundraiser is only for a limited time! Don't miss out on the chance to show off your K.Y.W. Girls Inc, pride while supporting a meaningful cause.🚚 Fast and Secure Shipping: We strive to deliver your merch as quickly as possible, ensuring a hassle-free shopping experience.📣 Spread the Word: Help us reach our fundraising goals by sharing our online shop with friends, family, and fellow supporters. Every purchase counts!Thank you for being part of this exciting merch fundraiser. Let's make this the most spirited and successful event yet!Shop now and wear your K.Y.W. Girls pride with style! 👕
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Our website

https://knowyourworthgirlsinc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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