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Merch Fundraiser Pop Up

Welcome to Know Your Worth Girls Inc Merch Fundraiser! Show your K.Y.W. Girls pride and support our cause by shopping the latest and coolest merch items designed by our youth mentees! Our online shop is filled with trendy and comfortable apparel, perfect for youth, parents, and supporters. 🤝Supporting a Great Cause: Proceeds from every purchase go directly towards supporting programming, initiatives and events for the community. By shopping with us, you're not just getting awesome merch, but you're also making a positive impact!📅 Limited-Time Offer: Hurry, our merch fundraiser is only for a limited time! Don't miss out on the chance to show off your K.Y.W. Girls Inc, pride while supporting a meaningful cause.🚚 Fast and Secure Shipping: We strive to deliver your merch as quickly as possible, ensuring a hassle-free shopping experience.📣 Spread the Word: Help us reach our fundraising goals by sharing our online shop with friends, family, and fellow supporters. Every purchase counts!Thank you for being part of this exciting merch fundraiser. Let's make this the most spirited and successful event yet!Shop now and wear your K.Y.W. Girls pride with style! 👕