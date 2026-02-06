PHILLY MUSLIM GIRLS EMPOWERMENT DAY 2026

About this event
Register to attend Philly Girls Empowerment Day. Youth will engage in empowering sessions centered on confidence, faith, mental wellness, identity, and community. Includes keynote sessions, panels, interactive breakouts, wellness activities, and halal food.
Register to attend Philly Girls Empowerment Day as a parent, guardian, educator, or community member. Includes access to general sessions, panels, select breakout rooms, wellness activities, and halal food.
Register to facilitate an interactive breakout session focused on faith, wellness, identity, or empowerment. Facilitators will be assigned rooms and time slots upon confirmation.
Facilitator roles are confirmed after review.
Registration does not guarantee placement in speaking, facilitation, or showcase roles. Confirmations will be sent by email.
Register interest to participate as a model in the Modest Fashion Showcase. Selected participants will take part in runway rehearsal, styling coordination (where applicable), and the live showcase.
