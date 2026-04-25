Korean-American Association Of Greater Greensboro
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Our mission
The Korean-American Association of Greater Greensboro fosters community and cultural exchange, supporting Korean-Americans through events, resources, and advocacy to enhance their quality of life and promote cultural heritage in the region.
Past events
Past events
Event
2026 NC Korean Festival
Apr 25, 11:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
200 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401, USA
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2026 NC Korean Festival Vendor Registration
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Our website
https://www.kaagg.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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