Korean-American Association Of Greater Greensboro

Korean-American Association Of Greater Greensboro

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Our mission

The Korean-American Association of Greater Greensboro fosters community and cultural exchange, supporting Korean-Americans through events, resources, and advocacy to enhance their quality of life and promote cultural heritage in the region.
Past events
Past events
2026 NC Korean Festival
Event
2026 NC Korean Festival
Apr 25, 11:00 - 6:00 PM EDT
200 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401, USA
More ways to support us
2026 NC Korean Festival Vendor Registration
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2026 NC Korean Festival Vendor Registration
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Our website

https://www.kaagg.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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