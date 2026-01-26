Offered by

Korean-American Association Of Greater Greensboro

About this shop

2026 NC Korean Festival Vendor Registration

Food Tent Vendor - F1 item
Food Tent Vendor - F1
$600

This reservation includes space to accommodate one 10 ft × 10 ft event tent.


Vendors are responsible for providing their own tent, table(s), and securing it properly.


Power access will be provided; however, power sources may be located at varying distances. Vendors are strongly encouraged to bring a 100-ft extension cord to ensure access to power at their assigned space.


All setups must remain within the reserved footprint.

Food Tent Vendor - F2 item
Food Tent Vendor - F2
$600

Food Tent Vendor - F3 item
Food Tent Vendor - F3
$600

Food Tent Vendor - F4 item
Food Tent Vendor - F4
$600

Food Tent Vendor - F5 item
Food Tent Vendor - F5
$600

Food Tent Vendor - F6 item
Food Tent Vendor - F6
$600

Food Tent Vendor - F7 item
Food Tent Vendor - F7
$600

Food Tent Vendor - F8 item
Food Tent Vendor - F8
$600

Food Tent Vendor - F9 item
Food Tent Vendor - F9
$600

Food Truck Vendor - T1 item
Food Truck Vendor - T1
$800
Food Truck Vendor - T2 item
Food Truck Vendor - T2
$800
Food Truck Vendor - T3 item
Food Truck Vendor - T3
$800
Food Truck Vendor - T4 item
Food Truck Vendor - T4
$800
Food Truck Vendor - T5 item
Food Truck Vendor - T5
$800
Non-Food Tent Vendor - N1 item
Non-Food Tent Vendor - N1
$300

This reservation includes space to accommodate one 10 ft × 10 ft event tent.


Vendors are responsible for providing their own tent, table(s), and securing it properly.


Power access will be provided; however, power sources may be located at varying distances. Vendors are strongly encouraged to bring a 100-ft extension cord to ensure access to power at their assigned space.


All setups must remain within the reserved footprint.

Non-Food Tent Vendor - N2 item
Non-Food Tent Vendor - N2
$300

Non-Food Tent Vendor - N3 item
Non-Food Tent Vendor - N3
$300

Non-Food Tent Vendor - N4 item
Non-Food Tent Vendor - N4
$300

Non-Food Tent Vendor - N5 item
Non-Food Tent Vendor - N5
$300

Non-Food Tent Vendor - N6 item
Non-Food Tent Vendor - N6
$300

Non-Food Tent Vendor - N7 item
Non-Food Tent Vendor - N7
$300

Non-Food Tent Vendor - N8 item
Non-Food Tent Vendor - N8
$300

Non-Food Tent Vendor - N9 item
Non-Food Tent Vendor - N9
$300

Non-Food Tent Vendor - N10 item
Non-Food Tent Vendor - N10
$300

Non-Food Tent Vendor - N11 item
Non-Food Tent Vendor - N11
$300

Non-Food Tent Vendor - N12 item
Non-Food Tent Vendor - N12
$300

Non-Food Tent Vendor - N13 item
Non-Food Tent Vendor - N13
$300

Non-Food Tent Vendor - N14 item
Non-Food Tent Vendor - N14
$300

Non-Food Tent Vendor - N15 item
Non-Food Tent Vendor - N15
$300

Non-Food Tent Vendor - N16 item
Non-Food Tent Vendor - N16
$300

