Kyle Hockey

Kyle Hockey

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Our mission

Kyle Hockey is committed to making hockey accessible and affordable in central Texas. We promote athletic development, personal growth, and sportsmanship for youth and adult players, instilling leadership and teamwork values that last beyond the rink.
Events
Events
Gear Rental
Event
Gear Rental
Apr 19, 12:00 PM - May 26, 11:59 PM CDT
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More ways to support us
Kyle Hockey's Shop
Shop
Kyle Hockey's Shop
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Kyle HockeyMission: Kyle Hockey is dedicated to giving back to the community by making hockey easily accessible and affordable to everyone in central Texas and promoting the athletic development, personal growth, and sportsmanship of youth and adult hockey players. We encourage the development of our players individually as hockey players and equally important, as teammates, teaching them valuable lessons that can be applied long after they leave the rink – leadership, commitment, good sportsmanship, self-discipline, personal growth, hard work, teamwork and outstanding character. We support this development in all players, regardless of age, gender and playing ability.
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Gear Rental
Event
Gear Rental
Need gear to get on the rink? 🏒 Use this form to request rental equipment. We offer helmets, pads, sticks, and more for all ages and skill levels.Cost $10 per item $30 Max per athlete
Get your tickets
Gear Rental
Shop
Gear Rental
Each item is $10 per item with a $30 maximum per person. Happy renting! 🏒 Kyle Hockey
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Our website

https://www.kylehockey.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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