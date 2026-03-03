Kyle Hockey

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Kyle Hockey

About this shop

Kyle Hockey's Shop

KH shirt
Pay what you can
Youth Stickers- Kraken item
Youth Stickers- Kraken item
Youth Stickers- Kraken
$3

Stickers are PermaStickers. They are best used on hard surfaces like glass, plastic, etc.

Youth Stickers- Piranha item
Youth Stickers- Piranha item
Youth Stickers- Piranha
$3

Stickers are PermaStickers. They are best used on hard surfaces like glass, plastic, etc.

Youth Stickers- Shark item
Youth Stickers- Shark item
Youth Stickers- Shark
$3

Stickers are PermaStickers. They are best used on hard surfaces like glass, plastic, etc.

Youth Stickers- Admirals item
Youth Stickers- Admirals item
Youth Stickers- Admirals
$3

Stickers are PermaStickers. They are best used on hard surfaces like glass, plastic, etc.

Youth Stickers- Otters item
Youth Stickers- Otters item
Youth Stickers- Otters
$3

Stickers are PermaStickers. They are best used on hard surfaces like glass, plastic, etc.

Youth Stickers- Orca item
Youth Stickers- Orca item
Youth Stickers- Orca
$3

Stickers are PermaStickers. They are best used on hard surfaces like glass, plastic, etc.

Youth Stickers- Cuda item
Youth Stickers- Cuda item
Youth Stickers- Cuda
$3

Stickers are PermaStickers. They are best used on hard surfaces like glass, plastic, etc.

Youth Stickers- Polar Bear item
Youth Stickers- Polar Bear item
Youth Stickers- Polar Bear
$3

Stickers are PermaStickers. They are best used on hard surfaces like glass, plastic, etc.

Youth Stickers- Kyle Hockey item
Youth Stickers- Kyle Hockey item
Youth Stickers- Kyle Hockey
$3
OG Eel Jersey YM item
OG Eel Jersey YM item
OG Eel Jersey YM
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Eel Jersey YL item
OG Eel Jersey YL item
OG Eel Jersey YL
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Eel Jersey S fits like a Large item
OG Eel Jersey S fits like a Large item
OG Eel Jersey S fits like a Large
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Gator Jersey YL item
OG Gator Jersey YL item
OG Gator Jersey YL
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Gator Jersey S fits like a Large item
OG Gator Jersey S fits like a Large item
OG Gator Jersey S fits like a Large
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Gator Jersey M item
OG Gator Jersey M item
OG Gator Jersey M
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Piranha YS item
OG Piranha YS item
OG Piranha YS
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Piranha S fits like a large item
OG Piranha S fits like a large item
OG Piranha S fits like a large
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Otters Jersey YS item
OG Otters Jersey YS item
OG Otters Jersey YS
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Sharks Jersey YS item
OG Sharks Jersey YS item
OG Sharks Jersey YS
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Sharks Jersey YM item
OG Sharks Jersey YM item
OG Sharks Jersey YM
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Sharks Jersey YL item
OG Sharks Jersey YL item
OG Sharks Jersey YL
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Stingray Jersey S fits like a Large item
OG Stingray Jersey S fits like a Large item
OG Stingray Jersey S fits like a Large
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Stingray Jersey M item
OG Stingray Jersey M item
OG Stingray Jersey M
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Jr Narwhals Jersey YL item
OG Jr Narwhals Jersey YL item
OG Jr Narwhals Jersey YL
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Jr Narwhals Jersey YXL item
OG Jr Narwhals Jersey YXL item
OG Jr Narwhals Jersey YXL
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Narwhals Jersey S fits like a Large item
OG Narwhals Jersey S fits like a Large item
OG Narwhals Jersey S fits like a Large
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Narwhals Jersey M item
OG Narwhals Jersey M item
OG Narwhals Jersey M
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Kraken Jersey YM item
OG Kraken Jersey YM item
OG Kraken Jersey YM
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Kraken Jersey YL item
OG Kraken Jersey YL item
OG Kraken Jersey YL
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

OG Kraken S fits like a large item
OG Kraken S fits like a large item
OG Kraken S fits like a large
$15

These are jerseys from previous seasons that are brand new. They do not match the current season jerseys.

YS- KH Roller Pants item
YS- KH Roller Pants
$35

In my opinion these run a size small.

YM- KH Roller Pants item
YM- KH Roller Pants
$35

In my opinion they run small.

YL- KH Roller Pants item
YL- KH Roller Pants
$35

In my opinion they run small.

YXL- KH Roller Pants item
YXL- KH Roller Pants
$35

In my opinion they run small.

S- KH Roller Pants item
S- KH Roller Pants
$35

In my opinion they run small.

M- KH Roller Pants item
M- KH Roller Pants
$35

In my opinion they run small.

L- KH Roller Pants item
L- KH Roller Pants
$35

In my opinion they run small.

Kyle Hockey Helmet Sticker item
Kyle Hockey Helmet Sticker
$3
KRHL Sticker item
KRHL Sticker
$3

This is a great water bottle sticker. The background is clear.

Super Sweaty Summer Series Spectator Shirt
$20

This item is the SSSS shirt so you can support the youth league. Athletes receive a shirt when registered.

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