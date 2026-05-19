La Cocina empowers immigrant families by providing essential support for their social and emotional well-being, ensuring safety and dignity for children during challenging times. Your contributions help create real change and uplift these communities.
Past events
Past events
Event
Sin Filtro - Paola Ramos
May 18, 6:00 - 9:00 PM MDT
Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver, CO 80204, USA
Event
Sin Filtro: An evening with Paola Ramos
Sep 19, 5:30 - 9:30 PM MDT
100 W 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver, CO 80204, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
The secret ingredient is collective care!
Your donation helps La Cocina keep creating spaces for powerful conversations, cultural connection, and collective healing.De corazón; thanks for supporting the work in our communities.