Lakayro Inc

Donation

Build the Legacy, Fund the Movement. |LakayRo

Help Us Build What We Didn’t Have.Lakayro was born from lived experience.I didn’t grow up with unlimited access to elite dance training. I grew up with passion. With rhythm. With culture. With a deep love for movement — but not always the resources, exposure, or structured opportunities that so many dancers take for granted.And I know I’m not alone in that.I started Lakayro because I understand what it feels like to have talent but limited access. To crave discipline, mentorship, and technical training but not see yourself reflected in those spaces. To age out of programs and feel like your journey ended before it really began.Lakayro exists to change that narrative.We are building safe, structured, culturally-rooted dance spaces for underprivileged youth and adults who deserve high-quality training without gatekeeping.This is not recreational babysitting.This is not trend-based choreography.This is foundation.This is discipline.This is identity.This is culture.Through Lakayro, we provide:• Culture-based dance education rooted in heritage• Technique, conditioning, and foundational training• Safe spaces where youth feel seen and guided• Community for adults reconnecting with their bodies and creativity• A home for “overaged” dancers who still have fire in themBecause the truth is — there are so many dancers who feel “too old,” “too late,” or “too behind.” Lakayro is a space where growth does not expire.Our youth deserve structured creative outlets that teach resilience, accountability, and excellence.Our adults deserve spaces that don’t shame them for starting over.Our culture deserves to be preserved, respected, and passed down with intention.Lakayro is about access.Lakayro is about excellence.Lakayro is about legacy.When you support Lakayro, you are not just funding classes. You are funding opportunity. You are funding safe spaces. You are funding cultural preservation. You are funding confidence in a young person who might not have another structured outlet.You are helping us build what many of us didn’t have.This is bigger than dance.This is movement with purpose.And we are just getting started.Yvana RomelusFounder, Lakayro ❤️‍🔥At Lakayro Inc, we know that change starts with people like you. Every act of kindness, every dollar, and every moment of your time brings us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world for all.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.