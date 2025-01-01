Lancaster Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association

Lancaster Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association

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Our mission

The Lancaster Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association supports community safety and education by funding training for local law enforcement and providing scholarships to Fairfield County students through the D.A.R.E. program.
Events
Events
2026 D.A.R.E + LCPAAA GOLF OUTING - The View Golf Course
Event
2026 D.A.R.E + LCPAAA GOLF OUTING - The View Golf Course
Aug 16, 8:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
1511 George Rd NE, Lancaster, OH 43130, USA
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Our website

https://lancastercpaaa.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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