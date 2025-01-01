Lancaster Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
The Lancaster Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association supports community safety and education by funding training for local law enforcement and providing scholarships to Fairfield County students through the D.A.R.E. program.
Events
Events
Event
2026 D.A.R.E + LCPAAA GOLF OUTING - The View Golf Course
Aug 16, 8:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
1511 George Rd NE, Lancaster, OH 43130, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://lancastercpaaa.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by