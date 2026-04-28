Lawrence Township Junior Baseball Softball Association Inc

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LTJBSA Sponsor Registration

Thank you for supporting the LTJBSA!Local sponsors keep our programs running and kids on the fields. Each year, more than 500 ballplayers and their families participate in an LTJBSA program. For every player on our fields, we need to raise $100 more than their registration fee we charge to cover the cost of insurance, officiants, safety equipment, scholarships, and field upkeep. All sponsorships include our Digital Extras Package (Value $300): 1 social media postInclusion in pre-season “Sponsor Roll Call Email” sent to 1000+ local familiesDigital banner on www.ltjbsa.comLocal SEO-optimized link on ltjbsa.comDistribution of sponsor-provided giveawaysImportant Links: Download Our Sponsorship Brochure | Sponsor Graphics Upload PortalWe thank you for your generous support of community-based youth sports in Ewing, Lawrence, and Hopewell Township!