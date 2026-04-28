Lawrence Township Junior Baseball Softball Association Inc
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Lawrence Township Junior Baseball Softball Association Inc

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Lawrence Township Junior Baseball Softball Association Inc

Our mission

The Lawrence Township Junior Baseball Softball Association fosters youth sports participation, providing a safe and supportive environment for over 500 players annually. They focus on teamwork, skill development, and community engagement.
Past events
Past events
LTJBSA - The 2026 Drive for the Diamond Auction
Auction
LTJBSA - The 2026 Drive for the Diamond Auction
May 11, 11:55 PM EDT
Drive For the Diamond 2026
Event
Drive For the Diamond 2026
May 11, 9:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
2170 Lawrenceville Rd, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648, USA
More ways to support us
LTJBSA Sponsor Registration
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LTJBSA Sponsor Registration
Thank you for supporting the LTJBSA!Local sponsors keep our programs running and kids on the fields. Each year, more than 500 ballplayers and their families participate in an LTJBSA program. For every player on our fields, we need to raise $100 more than their registration fee we charge to cover the cost of insurance, officiants, safety equipment, scholarships, and field upkeep. All sponsorships include our Digital Extras Package (Value $300): 1 social media postInclusion in pre-season “Sponsor Roll Call Email” sent to 1000+ local familiesDigital banner on www.ltjbsa.comLocal SEO-optimized link on ltjbsa.comDistribution of sponsor-provided giveawaysImportant Links: Download Our Sponsorship Brochure | Sponsor Graphics Upload PortalWe thank you for your generous support of community-based youth sports in Ewing, Lawrence, and Hopewell Township!
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LTJBSA Annual Fund
Donation
LTJBSA Annual Fund
Your donation will help us provide during the 2025 Season:Provide free Tee Ball for 120 girls and boys age 4-6.Provide insurance and officials for the Little League Softball & Baseball season for 500 girls and boys age 6-12.Provide insurance and officials for the Babe Ruth League Baseball season for 75 boys age 13-16.Provide insurance and officials for Competitive Travel programs for teams 8u-15u.Replace the turf in the Lawrence Indoor Facility.Install new signage for Moody Park and Fasolino Field.Purchase a new chalk liner for Colavita Field.Fund Lawrence Twp Public Works to upgrade Carroll Field to 50/70 specs.Fund Lawrence Twp Public Works to replace and regrade the Hughes Field infield.Purchase a new portable mound for Gatterdam Field.Purchase Bluetooth controllers for 5 scoreboards.Purchase eight sets of youth catchers equipment.Replace worn practice equipment for Tee Ball.Replace practice balls for softball and baseball teams
Donate today

Our website

https://www.ltjbsa.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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