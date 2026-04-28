LTJBSA - The 2026 Drive for the Diamond Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
Starting bid
Step into the world of classic collectibles with a fully personalized baseball card, custom designed by artist Douglas Stromenger.
Stromenger is known in the trading card community for his hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind card designs and sketch card artwork, including contributions to officially licensed card releases such as Topps trading card sets, where artists create unique, collectible pieces for fans and collectors.
Whether you’re a lifelong collector, a baseball fan, or just looking for a truly one-of-a-kind item, this is a rare opportunity to own something that blends personal storytelling with classic sports nostalgia.
Check Doug out @dstromart!
Starting bid
Enjoy a premier golf experience at Cherry Valley Country Club (Skillman, NJ), one of the area’s most beautiful and well-regarded private courses.
This package includes a foursome of golf at Cherry Valley, offering the opportunity to play a meticulously maintained course known for its scenic layout, rolling terrain, and exceptional playing conditions.
Whether you’re planning a round with friends, entertaining clients, or just looking for a great day on the course, this is a fantastic opportunity to experience a private club setting.
Starting bid
Think you figured it out? Or still have a score to settle?
This package offers a foursome of golf at Cobblestone Creek Country Club (Lawrenceville, NJ), the very course hosting our Drive for the Diamond outing - and a chance to come back and take another crack at it.
Cobblestone Creek is known for its challenging layout, strategic design, and pristine conditions, demanding thoughtful shot-making and rewarding players who can stay disciplined from tee to green. Whether you navigated it well the first time or left a few shots out there, this is your opportunity to return with a better plan… and hopefully a better scorecard.
Call it a redemption round, a rematch, or just a great excuse to get back out on a fantastic course - either way, it’s a round worth bidding on.
Starting bid
Enjoy a foursome on The Hickory Course at Hamilton Farm Golf Club (Gladstone, NJ), one of the most unique and celebrated golf experiences in the country.
Designed by acclaimed architects Michael Hurdzan and Dana Fry, The Hickory is a full 18-hole par-3 course and the only USGA-rated par-3 course in the United States.
The Hickory is far more than a casual short course. With holes ranging from roughly 127 to 229 yards, it demands precision, creativity, and complete control of your game. Don’t let the yardage fool you - even some of the best players in the world have taken multiple runs at this course and walked away without breaking par. It’s a deceptively challenging layout that will test every club in your bag.
Architect Dana Fry has said of the course, “If there is a better par-3 course in America, I’d like to know where it is.”
Starting bid
Own a piece of Eagles history with this autographed Cooper DeJean #33 helmet. One of the most exciting young defensive stars in Philadelphia, DeJean has quickly become a fan favorite with his playmaking ability and swagger on the field.
This full-size Riddell Speed Authentic helmet is personally signed by Cooper DeJean and comes certified by the Philadelphia Eagles organization with official authentication documentation.
A must-have for any diehard Birds fan, sports memorabilia collector, or anyone looking for an incredible display piece for their home, office, basement, or fan cave.
Donated in support of the LTJBSA Drive for the Diamond Golf Outing. Go Birds!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!