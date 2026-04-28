LTJBSA - The 2026 Drive for the Diamond Auction

Think you figured it out? Or still have a score to settle?





This package offers a foursome of golf at Cobblestone Creek Country Club (Lawrenceville, NJ), the very course hosting our Drive for the Diamond outing - and a chance to come back and take another crack at it.





Cobblestone Creek is known for its challenging layout, strategic design, and pristine conditions, demanding thoughtful shot-making and rewarding players who can stay disciplined from tee to green. Whether you navigated it well the first time or left a few shots out there, this is your opportunity to return with a better plan… and hopefully a better scorecard.





Call it a redemption round, a rematch, or just a great excuse to get back out on a fantastic course - either way, it’s a round worth bidding on.

What’s Included

Golf for four (4) players at Cobblestone Creek Country Club

A return round on the course hosting Drive for the Diamond

A chance to improve your score… or defend it

Important Details