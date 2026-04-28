Lawrence Township Junior Baseball Softball Association Inc
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Lawrence Township Junior Baseball Softball Association Inc

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Lawrence Township Junior Baseball Softball Association Inc

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LTJBSA - The 2026 Drive for the Diamond Auction

Custom Topps-Style Baseball Card – by Douglas Stromenger item
Custom Topps-Style Baseball Card – by Douglas Stromenger item
Custom Topps-Style Baseball Card – by Douglas Stromenger item
Custom Topps-Style Baseball Card – by Douglas Stromenger
$150

Starting bid

Step into the world of classic collectibles with a fully personalized baseball card, custom designed by artist Douglas Stromenger.


Stromenger is known in the trading card community for his hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind card designs and sketch card artwork, including contributions to officially licensed card releases such as Topps trading card sets, where artists create unique, collectible pieces for fans and collectors.

What’s Included:

  • A custom-designed, Topps-style trading card
  • One of a kind: Only one card will be created - a true original, not a print or reproduction, on his own personal card stock.
  • Finished piece: A physical card sized to traditional baseball card dimensions, delivered slabbed and ready to display.
  • The winning family will work directly with the artist to provide 2–3 photos of their player. The artist has full creative freedom to bring the image to life.
  • This card is created as a personal keepsake for your player and may not be resold without the artists permission.
  • Delivery: By October 1, 2026

Whether you’re a lifelong collector, a baseball fan, or just looking for a truly one-of-a-kind item, this is a rare opportunity to own something that blends personal storytelling with classic sports nostalgia.


Check Doug out @dstromart!

Tee It Up at Cherry Valley Country Club item
Tee It Up at Cherry Valley Country Club
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a premier golf experience at Cherry Valley Country Club (Skillman, NJ), one of the area’s most beautiful and well-regarded private courses.


This package includes a foursome of golf at Cherry Valley, offering the opportunity to play a meticulously maintained course known for its scenic layout, rolling terrain, and exceptional playing conditions.


Whether you’re planning a round with friends, entertaining clients, or just looking for a great day on the course, this is a fantastic opportunity to experience a private club setting.

What’s Included

  • Golf for four (4) players at Cherry Valley Country Club
  • Access to the course during the approved booking window
  • A memorable round at a top local private club

Important Details

  • Tee times are subject to availability and must be scheduled in advance
  • Some restrictions may apply (e.g., weekdays vs. weekends or blackout dates)
  • Additional costs such as caddie fees, carts, or food & beverage may not be included
Avenge the Course: Cobblestone Creek CC Foursome item
Avenge the Course: Cobblestone Creek CC Foursome
$300

Starting bid

Think you figured it out? Or still have a score to settle?


This package offers a foursome of golf at Cobblestone Creek Country Club (Lawrenceville, NJ), the very course hosting our Drive for the Diamond outing - and a chance to come back and take another crack at it.


Cobblestone Creek is known for its challenging layout, strategic design, and pristine conditions, demanding thoughtful shot-making and rewarding players who can stay disciplined from tee to green. Whether you navigated it well the first time or left a few shots out there, this is your opportunity to return with a better plan… and hopefully a better scorecard.


Call it a redemption round, a rematch, or just a great excuse to get back out on a fantastic course - either way, it’s a round worth bidding on.

What’s Included

  • Golf for four (4) players at Cobblestone Creek Country Club
  • A return round on the course hosting Drive for the Diamond
  • A chance to improve your score… or defend it

Important Details

  • Tee times must be scheduled in advance for a Tuesday, Thursday, or Friday and are subject to availability
  • Includes cart and green fees
Play the Legendary Hickory Course at Hamilton Farm item
Play the Legendary Hickory Course at Hamilton Farm
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy a foursome on The Hickory Course at Hamilton Farm Golf Club (Gladstone, NJ), one of the most unique and celebrated golf experiences in the country.


Designed by acclaimed architects Michael Hurdzan and Dana Fry, The Hickory is a full 18-hole par-3 course and the only USGA-rated par-3 course in the United States.


The Hickory is far more than a casual short course. With holes ranging from roughly 127 to 229 yards, it demands precision, creativity, and complete control of your game. Don’t let the yardage fool you - even some of the best players in the world have taken multiple runs at this course and walked away without breaking par. It’s a deceptively challenging layout that will test every club in your bag.


Architect Dana Fry has said of the course, “If there is a better par-3 course in America, I’d like to know where it is.”

What’s Included

  • Golf for four (4) players at The Hickory Course, Hamilton Farm’s renowned 18-hole par-3 course
  • A rare opportunity to experience one of the most distinctive private golf courses in the country

Important Details

  • Must be redeemed Tuesday - Friday
  • Tee times are subject to availability and must be scheduled in advance
  • Cart included - caddies, gratuities, or food and beverage not included.
Fly Eagles Fly: Signed Cooper DeJean Helmet item
Fly Eagles Fly: Signed Cooper DeJean Helmet item
Fly Eagles Fly: Signed Cooper DeJean Helmet
$200

Starting bid

Fly Eagles Fly!!

Own a piece of Eagles history with this autographed Cooper DeJean #33 helmet. One of the most exciting young defensive stars in Philadelphia, DeJean has quickly become a fan favorite with his playmaking ability and swagger on the field.


This full-size Riddell Speed Authentic helmet is personally signed by Cooper DeJean and comes certified by the Philadelphia Eagles organization with official authentication documentation.


A must-have for any diehard Birds fan, sports memorabilia collector, or anyone looking for an incredible display piece for their home, office, basement, or fan cave.


Donated in support of the LTJBSA Drive for the Diamond Golf Outing. Go Birds!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!