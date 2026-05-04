Donation

2nd Annual John Paul Memorial Golf Tournament May 4, 2026

Join us on the course ⛳ to honor John Paul and support the League City Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association’s work connecting our community with the League City Police Department. The League City Police Department contributes nearly $200,000 each year toward our Community Outreach Programs. This golf tournament funds several Community Outreach services and programs. These programs include, but are not limited to, student scholarships, assistance to victims of child and domestic abuse, the Blue Santa Program, prescription drug take-back program, Senior Citizen Services, National Night Out, the Volunteers in Policing program, and the Teen Police Academy Program to name a few.Donating to our golf tournament is a positive way to support the local community. Please consider making a donation in support of this worthy cause.NOTE:If you wish to contribute an amount other than those listed, scroll down to the large box with the $50 option and enter your desired donation amount.To avoid paying the processing fee:Under SUMMARY - click on the down arrow - scroll to "other" - skip "contribution"Continue to complete payment method.