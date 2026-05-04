League City Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association
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League City Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association

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League City Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association

Our mission

The League City Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association fosters community engagement and support for local law enforcement, promoting safety and education through programs and events that strengthen the bond between citizens and police.
More ways to support us
LCCPAAA TAMALE SALE
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LCCPAAA TAMALE SALE
Welcome to our annual Easter Tamale Sale!Tamales are $15.00 per dozen. Salsa is $15.00 per quart.Orders can be placed from February 16, 2026 to April 1, 2026.Orders will be available for pick-up on April 3, 2026 from 10:00AM to 3:00PM at: League City Police Department Public Safety Building 555 West Walker Street League City, TX 77573 Every purchase you make directly supports our mission.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟The League City Citizens Police Academy Alumni AssociationContact us at: [email protected]
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2nd Annual John Paul Memorial Golf Tournament May 4, 2026
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2nd Annual John Paul Memorial Golf Tournament May 4, 2026
Join us on the course ⛳ to honor John Paul and support the League City Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association’s work connecting our community with the League City Police Department. The League City Police Department contributes nearly $200,000 each year toward our Community Outreach Programs. This golf tournament funds several Community Outreach services and programs. These programs include, but are not limited to, student scholarships, assistance to victims of child and domestic abuse, the Blue Santa Program, prescription drug take-back program, Senior Citizen Services, National Night Out, the Volunteers in Policing program, and the Teen Police Academy Program to name a few.Donating to our golf tournament is a positive way to support the local community. Please consider making a donation in support of this worthy cause.NOTE:If you wish to contribute an amount other than those listed, scroll down to the large box with the $50 option and enter your desired donation amount.To avoid paying the processing fee:Under SUMMARY - click on the down arrow - scroll to "other" - skip "contribution"Continue to complete payment method.
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HELP SUPPORT OUR PD
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HELP SUPPORT OUR PD
🌟 Join us in supporting our police officers! 🌟At League City Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, we know that change starts with people like you.Your donation will help us continue to show our appreciation for and recognition of the League City police officers.
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Our website

https://www.facebook.com/lcpdcpaaa

Contact information

[email protected]
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