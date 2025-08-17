LCCPAAA TAMALE SALE

Chicken Regular Tamales
$15

1 Dozen Regular Chicken Tamales

Handmade mildly spiced tamales made with chicken thighs, masa, lard, peppers, spices, and love

Chicken Spicy Tamales
$15

1 Dozen Spicy Chicken Tamales

Handmade spicy tamales made with chicken thighs, masa, lard, hot peppers, more spices, and love



Pork Regular Tamales
$15

1 Dozen Regular Pork Tamales

handmade mildly spiced tamales made with pork shoulder, masa, lard, peppers, spices, and love.

Pork Spicy Tamales
$15

1 Dozen Spicy Pork Tamales

Handmade spicy tamales made with pork shoulder, masa, lard, hot peppers, more spices, and love.


Bean Regular Tamales
$15

1 Dozen Regular Bean Tamales

Handmade mildly spiced tamales made with pinto beans, masa, lard, peppers, spices, and love.

Bean Spicy Tamales
$15

1 Dozen Spicy Bean Tamales

Handmade spicy tamales made with pinto beans, masa, lard, hot peppers, more spices, and love.

Verde (Green) Mild Salsa
$15

1 Quart Mild Green Salsa

Made with tomatillos, mild spices, and love.

Verde (Green) Spicy Salsa
$15

1 Quart Spicy Green Salsa

Made with tomatillos, peppers with a little kick, spices, and love.

Verde (Green) Hot Salsa
$15

1 Quart Hot Green Salsa

Made with tomatillos, hot peppers, spices, and love.

Roja (Red)Mild Salsa
$15

1 Quart Mild Red Salsa

Made with red tomatoes, mild spices, and love.

Roja (Red) Spicy Salsa
$15

1 Quart Spicy Red Salsa

Made with red tomatoes, peppers with a little kick, spices, and love.

Roja (Red) Hot Salsa
$15

1 Quart Hot Red Salsa

Made with red tomatoes, hot peppers, spices, and love

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing