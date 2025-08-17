LCCPAAA TAMALE SALE

1 Dozen Regular Chicken Tamales
Handmade mildly spiced tamales made with chicken thighs, masa, lard, peppers, spices, and love
1 Dozen Spicy Chicken Tamales
Handmade spicy tamales made with chicken thighs, masa, lard, hot peppers, more spices, and love
1 Dozen Regular Pork Tamales
handmade mildly spiced tamales made with pork shoulder, masa, lard, peppers, spices, and love.
1 Dozen Spicy Pork Tamales
Handmade spicy tamales made with pork shoulder, masa, lard, hot peppers, more spices, and love.
1 Dozen Regular Bean Tamales
Handmade mildly spiced tamales made with pinto beans, masa, lard, peppers, spices, and love.
1 Dozen Spicy Bean Tamales
Handmade spicy tamales made with pinto beans, masa, lard, hot peppers, more spices, and love.
1 Quart Mild Green Salsa
Made with tomatillos, mild spices, and love.
1 Quart Spicy Green Salsa
Made with tomatillos, peppers with a little kick, spices, and love.
1 Quart Hot Green Salsa
Made with tomatillos, hot peppers, spices, and love.
1 Quart Mild Red Salsa
Made with red tomatoes, mild spices, and love.
1 Quart Spicy Red Salsa
Made with red tomatoes, peppers with a little kick, spices, and love.
1 Quart Hot Red Salsa
Made with red tomatoes, hot peppers, spices, and love
