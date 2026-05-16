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LHS Choir Sponsorship Package

Support the Leander High School Choir! At Leander High School Choir Booster Club, we raise students' voices high and inspire school and community spirit. Your donations help us hit the high notes .Cover costs for competitions and clinician sessions.Enable travel to festivals and parades across the state.Upgrade uniforms for an impressive stage presence.Every dollar helps a student take a step towards musical excellence. Donate today!Click here to view our full Sponsorship Package.