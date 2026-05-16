Leander High School Choir Booster Club
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Leander High School Choir Booster Club

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Leander High School Choir Booster Club

Our mission

The Leander High School Choir Booster Club supports and promotes the choir program, fostering musical excellence and community engagement through performances, events, and fundraising efforts to enrich students' artistic experiences.
Past events
Past events
Voice Studio - Pianist Fee
Event
Voice Studio - Pianist Fee
May 16, 12:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
3301 S Bagdad Rd, Leander, TX 78641, USA
Choir Banquet 26
Event
Choir Banquet 26
May 15, 7:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
6550 Comanche Trail, Austin, TX 78732, USA
Choir Banquet 26 (copy)
Event
Choir Banquet 26 (copy)
May 15, 7:00 - 8:00 PM CDT
6550 Comanche Trail, Austin, TX 78732, USA
Main Event Social Payment
Event
Main Event Social Payment
Apr 22, 5:00 PM - May 1, 8:00 PM CDT
13301 N Hwy 183, Austin, TX 78750, USA
LHS Choir Presents: Coffee House
Event
LHS Choir Presents: Coffee House
Feb 3, 7:00 - 9:00 PM CST
3301 S Bagdad Rd, Leander, TX 78641, USA
Choir Activity Fee
Custom
Choir Activity Fee
Aug 5, 4:00 PM - Jan 1, 8:00 PM CST
Region Audition Reimbursement
Custom
Region Audition Reimbursement
Nov 12, 4:00 PM - Nov 23, 8:00 PM CST
Choir Banquet
Event
Choir Banquet
May 13, 7:30 - 8:30 PM CDT
3301 S Bagdad Rd, Leander, TX 78641, USA
Coffee House Door Ticket Price
Event
Coffee House Door Ticket Price
Feb 4, 6:00 - 8:00 PM CST
3301 S Bagdad Rd, Leander, TX 78641, USA
Coffee House
Event
Coffee House
Feb 4, 6:00 - 8:00 PM CST
3301 S Bagdad Rd, Leander, TX 78641, USA
More ways to support us
LHS Choir Sponsorship Package
Custom
LHS Choir Sponsorship Package
Support the Leander High School Choir! At Leander High School Choir Booster Club, we raise students' voices high and inspire school and community spirit. Your donations help us hit the high notes .Cover costs for competitions and clinician sessions.Enable travel to festivals and parades across the state.Upgrade uniforms for an impressive stage presence.Every dollar helps a student take a step towards musical excellence. Donate today!Click here to view our full Sponsorship Package.
Learn more
Choir Shirt
Shop
Choir Shirt
Buy an old choir shirt for only 5 dollars.
View shop

Our website

https://sites.google.com/a/leanderisd.org/leander-choir/

Contact information

[email protected]
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