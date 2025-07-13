LHS Choir Sponsorship Package

What’s included in this package
- Business logo listed on LHS Choir Booster Club Website
- Thank you card from LHS Choir Booster Club
Conductor Level
$150
What’s included in this package
- Business logo listed on LHS Choir Booster Club Website
- Thank you card from LHS Choir Booster Club
- Logo displayed in monthly choir news letter
- LHS Choir Decal Sticker
Harmony Level
$200
What’s included in this package
- Business logo listed on LHS Choir Booster Club Website
- Thank you card from LHS Choir Booster Club
- Logo displayed in monthly choir news letter
- LHS Choir Decal Sticker
- Clickable Logo on our website
- Social media shout out
Chorale Level
$350
What’s included in this package
- Business logo listed on LHS Choir Booster Club Website
- Thank you card from LHS Choir Booster Club
- Logo displayed in monthly choir news letter
- LHS Choir Decal Sticker
- Clickable Logo on our website
- Social media shout out
- Business name listed on Coffee House T-Shirt
- Signed Choir photo and certificate
Crescendo Level
$500
What’s included in this package
- Business logo listed on LHS Choir Booster Club Website
- Thank you card from LHS Choir Booster Club
- Logo displayed in monthly choir news letter
- LHS Choir Decal Sticker
- Clickable Logo on our website
- Social media shout out
- Business name listed on Coffee House T-Shirt
- Signed Choir photo and certificate
- Your business announced as a sponsor at every LHS Choir Concert
