LHS Choir Sponsorship Package

Any Amount Level
$50
What’s included in this package - Business logo listed on LHS Choir Booster Club Website - Thank you card from LHS Choir Booster Club
Conductor Level
$150
What’s included in this package - Business logo listed on LHS Choir Booster Club Website - Thank you card from LHS Choir Booster Club - Logo displayed in monthly choir news letter - LHS Choir Decal Sticker
Harmony Level
$200
What’s included in this package - Business logo listed on LHS Choir Booster Club Website - Thank you card from LHS Choir Booster Club - Logo displayed in monthly choir news letter - LHS Choir Decal Sticker - Clickable Logo on our website - Social media shout out
Chorale Level
$350
What’s included in this package - Business logo listed on LHS Choir Booster Club Website - Thank you card from LHS Choir Booster Club - Logo displayed in monthly choir news letter - LHS Choir Decal Sticker - Clickable Logo on our website - Social media shout out - Business name listed on Coffee House T-Shirt - Signed Choir photo and certificate
Crescendo Level
$500
What’s included in this package - Business logo listed on LHS Choir Booster Club Website - Thank you card from LHS Choir Booster Club - Logo displayed in monthly choir news letter - LHS Choir Decal Sticker - Clickable Logo on our website - Social media shout out - Business name listed on Coffee House T-Shirt - Signed Choir photo and certificate - Your business announced as a sponsor at every LHS Choir Concert
