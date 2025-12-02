Let The Truth Be Told Incorporated
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Our mission
Let The Truth Be Told empowers African Americans through media, fostering dialogue and action to combat discrimination. Partnering with the Black Agenda Group, they aim to create sustainable change in social, economic, and educational areas.
Events
Events
Event
Black Summit 2026 Advertising Campaign
Dec 2, 12:00 AM - May 31, 11:55 PM EDT
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Event
Black Summit 2026 Registration
Sep 9, 8:00 - 4:30 PM EDT
Delaware State University, Martin Luther King , Jr. Student Center, 1200 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901, USA
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Event
Black Summit 2026 Sponsorship Campaign
Nov 24, 12:00 AM - Sep 30, 11:55 PM EDT
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Our website
https://www.letthetruthbetold.net/
Contact information
[email protected]
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