Raffle

Lima Historical Society's Quilt Raffle

Win A Beautiful Queen-size Quilt Handmade by Quilt Designer/Artist Lima’s Own Sandi Shusda Raffle Tickets $5 each / 3 for $10.The LHS is sponsoring a raffle of this beautiful handmade quilt, sewn by master quiltmaker and Lima resident, Sandra Shusda. She has made over 400 quilts since first quilting as a young girl on an old-fashioned quilt frame with her mother. Sandi has made quilts for many local charitable causes and organizations, including one for the LHS several years ago. This quilt pattern is called “Mechanical Genius” and is displayed in the window of Tom and Kathie Reynolds’ building at 7308 East Main St. in Lima. We are most grateful to Sandi for her expertise and her generosity. Tickets may be purchased on the LHS website https://limahistorical.org, at the American Hotel, at the We Shop, or from members of the LHS board for $5 each or 3 for $10. Winning ticket will be drawn at the LHS Picnic on August 24th.Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference. ✨Lima Historical Society