Lima Historical Society

Lima Historical Society

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Our mission

The Lima Historical Society preserves and promotes the rich history of Lima, NY, through educational programs, community events, and the collection of historical artifacts, fostering a deeper understanding of local heritage.
Past events
Past events
LHS Annual Dinner Meeting
Event
LHS Annual Dinner Meeting
May 17, 4:00 - 7:00 PM EDT
7295 W Main St, Lima, NY 14485, USA
More ways to support us
Lima Historical Society's Quilt Raffle
Raffle
Lima Historical Society's Quilt Raffle
Win A Beautiful Queen-size Quilt Handmade by Quilt Designer/Artist Lima’s Own Sandi Shusda Raffle Tickets $5 each / 3 for $10.The LHS is sponsoring a raffle of this beautiful handmade quilt, sewn by master quiltmaker and Lima resident, Sandra Shusda. She has made over 400 quilts since first quilting as a young girl on an old-fashioned quilt frame with her mother. Sandi has made quilts for many local charitable causes and organizations, including one for the LHS several years ago. This quilt pattern is called “Mechanical Genius” and is displayed in the window of Tom and Kathie Reynolds’ building at 7308 East Main St. in Lima. We are most grateful to Sandi for her expertise and her generosity. Tickets may be purchased on the LHS website https://limahistorical.org, at the American Hotel, at the We Shop, or from members of the LHS board for $5 each or 3 for $10. Winning ticket will be drawn at the LHS Picnic on August 24th.Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference. ✨Lima Historical Society
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Lima Historical Society's Shop
Shop
Lima Historical Society's Shop
Welcome to our online shop 🛍️Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.By shopping with us, you help us achieve our goals and positively impact our community. Thank you for supporting our mission — your contribution is invaluable.Happy shopping! 🌟Lima Historical Society
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Membership
Lima Historical Society Memberships 2025
Join our community of supporters and become a member today. Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our mission. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our cause. Together, we can make a positive impact on our community. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!
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Our website

https://limahistorical.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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