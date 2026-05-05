LHS Annual Dinner Meeting

Mendon Ponds Park History - by Jack Butler and Diane Ham (Choose this if you are also staying for dinner.)

This beautifully- illustrated presentation will focus on the history, glacial geology, flora and fauna, former residents, and unusual features of our nearby Mendon Ponds Park. It will reveal several little known ‘secrets’ to be found within the park’s 2,700 acres. The program will begin promptly at 4PM, so please arrive early to find your seat.

A delicious buffet dinner catered by Spinelli’s will follow the presentation. The cost is $30 (all-inclusive) per person. Please see the attached reservation form for the dinner. Mail with your check to Lima Historical Society PO Box 532, Lima NY 14485. Look forward to seeing you all .