Louder Than The Dark Inc empowers young creatives by providing free mental health support and music scholarships, fostering community through events like Emo Bingo Night that blend nostalgia with impactful fundraising.
Past events
Past events
Event
Emo Bingo Night
Feb 27, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EST
86 VFW Dr, Rockland, MA 02370, USA
Auction
Emo Bingo Night Silent Auction
Feb 27, 9:00 PM EST
More ways to support us
Donation
Donations
100% of ALL donations go directly into our youth programming which includes FREE mental health support groups and our music scholarship program. THANK YOU 🖤🤘🏼