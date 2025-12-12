Emo Bingo Night Silent Auction

Sip into something a little mystical with this Artisan Herbal Tea Trio & Grooming Ritual Set—crafted for dreamers, night thinkers, and lovers of moody moments.

Valued at $95, this thoughtfully curated collection includes three generous 8 oz loose leaf blends—Pink Mood Blend, Blue Dreams, and Black & Blue—each created to steep rich flavor and enchanting vibes into every cup. Every jar comes with its own unique spoon, transforming each brew into a ritual rather than just a refill.

To complement the calm and elevate your self-care routine, this set also features two handcrafted beard oils made with nourishing, skin-loving botanicals.Donated by Flesh & Bone, this trio (plus two grooming essentials) is perfect for cozy evenings, reflective mornings, or gifting to your favorite tea lover who appreciates a little extra ritual in their routine.

Bid now to warm your cup, elevate your grooming game, and support a great cause.