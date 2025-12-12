Emo Bingo Night Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Add a touch of artistry to your correspondence with this beautiful collection from DeFran Studio, known for creating handcrafted watercolor stationery and gifts.
This thoughtfully curated set includes:
Valued at $75, this stationary set is perfect for writers, readers, and anyone who appreciates handmade details, this elegant bundle brings creativity and charm to every note you send.
Get ready to bid on the ultimate elder-emo accessory haul! Valued at $85, this handcrafted emo themed bundle from Wicked Creatiff includes:
Whether you’re heading to a concert, screaming along to your favorite throwbacks, or just embracing your dramatic side year-round, this bundle has all the essentials. Bid high and take home a wicked cool set that proves it was never just a phase.
Invest in your wellness with a $100 gift certificate to Emerald Yoga Studio, generously donated to support our cause.
Located in Pembroke, Emerald Yoga Studio offers a variety of alternative and holistic wellness services, including both in-person and virtual yoga classes designed to nurture body, mind, and spirit.
Whether you’re deepening your practice or just beginning your wellness journey, this gift certificate is the perfect opportunity to relax, recharge, and restore.
Show your Bruins pride with this autographed photograph of goaltender Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins!
Generously donated by the Boston Bruins Foundation, this signed photo comes with a Certificate of Authenticity (COA) to confirm its legitimacy—making it a standout collectible for fans and memorabilia lovers alike.
Item Value: $85
Bid now to bring home a piece of Bruins history and support a great cause!
Show your Bruins pride with this autographed photograph of defenseman Nikita Zadorov of the Boston Bruins!
Generously donated by the Boston Bruins Foundation, this signed photo comes with a Certificate of Authenticity (COA) to confirm its legitimacy—making it a standout collectible for fans and memorabilia lovers alike.
Item Value: $70
Bid now to bring home a piece of Bruins history and support a great cause!
Score a piece of Bruins history with this autographed hockey puck from forward Elias Lindholm of the Boston Bruins!
Generously donated by the Boston Bruins Foundation, this collectible comes with a Certificate of Authenticity (COA) to guarantee its legitimacy. A perfect display piece for your home, office, or fan cave, it’s a must-have for any Bruins enthusiast.
Item Value: $85
Bid now to take home this authentic piece of Bruins memorabilia while supporting a great cause!
Score a piece of skate and emo-era nostalgia with this authentic Bam Margera Zero Skateboard deck from the golden age of chaos.
Valued at $75, this Zero Skateboard deck features Bam’s signature style—bold graphics, rebellious energy, and serious early-2000s attitude. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Jackass, a collector of skate memorabilia, or just someone who still blasts emo anthems in the car, this deck is a throwback treasure.
Perfect for:
Bring home a slice of eyeliner-era mayhem and support a great cause while you’re at it. Bid high, bid loud, and relive the glory days.
Tap into your mystical side with this enchanting bundle from Baubles and Bones, your go-to shop for crystals with a side of witchy accessories.
This magical collection includes:
Valued at $85, this basket is perfect for seasoned practitioners, crystal collectors, or anyone curious about bringing a little intention and energy work into their space, this bundle is both beautiful and powerful. Whether displayed on your altar or used in personal rituals, these pieces are ready to elevate your vibe.
Bid high and bring home a little magic while supporting a great cause.
Elevate your style with a $150 gift certificate to Doorway Beyond Piercing.
Located in Bridgewater, Doorway Beyond Piercing offers professional body piercing services and a curated selection of high-quality, fine body jewelry. Known for their expertise, attention to detail, and commitment to a safe, welcoming experience, they’re the perfect destination for your next piercing or jewelry upgrade.
Whether you’re planning something bold or beautifully minimal, this gift certificate is your chance to shine—while supporting a great cause.
Pamper yourself or a loved one with a $150 gift certificate to Beauty By Ashling, a mobile beauty service that brings luxury right to your doorstep.
From rejuvenating facials—including options specially designed for teens—to professional makeup and personalized shopping experiences, Ashling’s services are tailored to help you look and feel your best. Perfect for self-care, special occasions, or a little everyday indulgence.
Bid now and treat yourself while supporting a great cause!
Raise a glass to this thoughtfully curated Scout Wild wine basket, generously donated by Lawson Family Garage Doors.
Valued at $45, this delightful basket features a bottle of Scout Wild wine and accessories—perfect for cozy nights in or gifting to your favorite wine enthusiast. Beautifully arranged and ready to enjoy, it’s a wonderful way to savor great flavors while supporting a meaningful cause.
Bid high, toast often, and thank Lawson Family Garage Doors for helping make this special item possible!
Indulge in art, self-expression, and a little magic with this $150 gift certificate to Grey Witches' Gallery and Tattoo—a highly anticipated repeat donation!
Whether you’re looking for a stunning new tattoo, unique artwork, or one-of-a-kind gallery pieces, Grey Witches’ Gallery and Tattoo blends creativity with craft in a space that celebrates individuality.
Don’t miss your chance to claim this coveted gift certificate and support a great cause while treating yourself to an unforgettable experience.
Get your heart pumping and your inner emo out with a one-month membership to Cardio Sport, where team training and high-energy workouts collide with your favorite emo tracks!
Valued at $150, this membership gives you access to dynamic classes that combine strength, cardio, and motivation—set to the soundtrack of angst, passion, and nostalgia. Perfect for fitness enthusiasts who like their sweat sessions with a side of dramatic beats.
Bid now and turn up the volume on your fitness journey while supporting a great cause.
Capture a moment in time with a 15-minute outdoor photo session from All My Phases Photography, valued at $250!
This package includes a quick, fun session in a natural outdoor setting and comes with 5 high-resolution, professionally retouched images—perfect for personal keepsakes, social media, or gifts.
Whether it’s a solo portrait, a couple’s shot, or a mini family session, this experience combines creativity, professionalism, and convenience to help you preserve memories that last a lifetime. See flyer at auction table for photo session details.
Add a one-of-a-kind piece of art to your collection with this 8x10 canvas pour painting, created with vibrant acrylic paints. Generously donated by local tattoo artist Steve D'Art of Mass Ink, this unique painting is valued at $100.
No two pour paintings are ever the same, making this a truly exclusive work of art—perfect for display in your home, office, or creative space. Bring home a splash of color and support a great cause!
Show your Patriots pride with this autographed photograph of tight end Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots!
Generously donated by the New England Patriots Foundation, this signed photo comes with a Certificate of Authenticity (COA) to confirm its legitimacy—making it a standout collectible for fans and memorabilia lovers alike.
Item Value: $100
Bid now to bring home a piece of Patriots history and support a great cause!
Step into the shadows and rock your mysterious side with "New Wayfarer" Ray-Ban Sunglasses + Lens Care Kit, where iconic style meets emo energy!
Valued at $190, these sleek New Wayfarers are perfect for sunny days, concert nights, or dramatic moments of brooding flair. Complete with a lens care kit to keep your shades—and your stare—spotless. Donated by The Darlings, this set is ideal for anyone who loves a little edge, mystery, and maximum Emo Bingo Night vibes.
Bid now and elevate your look while supporting a great cause.
Summon the strange and unusual with the “Beetle Juice” Inspired Apothecary Box, where eerie charm meets self-care magic!
Valued at $45, this hauntingly delightful collection includes a hand-poured wax melt, handmade soap, bath salt, loose leaf herbal tea, a metal skull spoon, and a glowing selenite crystal—each piece curated to enchant your rituals and elevate your unwind time. Whether you're brewing tea under candlelight or indulging in a luxuriously spooky soak, this box delivers perfectly peculiar vibes. Donated by Flesh & Bone, it’s a must-have for lovers of the mystical, the moody, and the delightfully macabre.
Bid now and treat yourself to a little magic—all while supporting a great cause!
Embrace the beautifully macabre with this Large Glass Coffin Curio, where nature’s wonders rest in haunting harmony.
Valued at $168, this striking display features a large glass coffin filled with preserved butterflies, beetles, delicate fungi, and lush moss woven throughout with clear quartz crystals that catch the light like hidden forest magic. A preserved spider web stretches across the background, adding an ethereal, almost otherworldly touch. Every specimen is ethically sourced, honoring the natural life cycles that make this piece so captivating. Donated by Flesh & Bone, this one-of-a-kind oddity is perfect for collectors, lovers of the strange, and anyone drawn to dark natural beauty.
Bid now to claim this enchanting conversation piece and support a great cause while bringing a little woodland mystery into your space.
Delight in the dark elegance of this Small Glass Coffin Curio, a hauntingly beautiful tribute to nature’s intricate artistry.
Valued at $153, this captivating piece features a preserved spider web as its delicate backdrop, accompanied by an ethically sourced animal jawbone, a butterfly, dried flowers, and carefully placed crystals for a subtle, mystical shimmer. Each element is thoughtfully arranged within a glass coffin display, blending natural history with gothic charm. Donated by Flesh & Bone, this one-of-a-kind treasure is perfect for collectors, lovers of oddities, and anyone who appreciates ethically sourced specimens presented as art.
Bid now to bring home this striking conversation piece while supporting a great cause.
Unleash your inner main character with this Gemtones Hair Experience & Product Basket, where bold color dreams and dramatic layers come to life.
Valued at $220, this moody-glam package includes a curated basket of professional hair products plus a certificate for a complimentary haircut and blow-dry—perfect for a fresh chop, swooping bangs, or a sleek style worthy of your next eyeliner-heavy selfie. Donated by Gemtones, a salon celebrated for vivid hair color, extensions, and flawlessly crafted classic cuts, this is your chance to go brighter, darker, louder—or all three.
Bid now and transform your tresses into a masterpiece of beautifully controlled chaos, all while supporting a great cause.
Sip into something a little mystical with this Artisan Herbal Tea Trio & Grooming Ritual Set—crafted for dreamers, night thinkers, and lovers of moody moments.
Valued at $95, this thoughtfully curated collection includes three generous 8 oz loose leaf blends—Pink Mood Blend, Blue Dreams, and Black & Blue—each created to steep rich flavor and enchanting vibes into every cup. Every jar comes with its own unique spoon, transforming each brew into a ritual rather than just a refill.
To complement the calm and elevate your self-care routine, this set also features two handcrafted beard oils made with nourishing, skin-loving botanicals.Donated by Flesh & Bone, this trio (plus two grooming essentials) is perfect for cozy evenings, reflective mornings, or gifting to your favorite tea lover who appreciates a little extra ritual in their routine.
Bid now to warm your cup, elevate your grooming game, and support a great cause.
