Madison Historical Society Inc
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Madison Historical Society Inc

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Madison Historical Society Inc

Our mission

The Madison Historical Society Inc preserves and promotes the history of Madison through educational programs, lectures, and community events, fostering a deeper understanding of local heritage and connecting residents to their roots.
Events
Events
Downtown Tours 2026
Event
Downtown Tours 2026
May 16 - Jun 6 | 3 dates & times
853 Boston Post Rd, Madison, CT 06443, USA
Get your tickets
2026 Summer Market - Vendor Sign Up
Event
2026 Summer Market - Vendor Sign Up
Jun 20 - Sep 19 | 7 dates & times
853 Boston Post Rd, Madison, CT 06443, USA
Get your tickets
From Before to Beyond - Silent Auction
Auction
From Before to Beyond - Silent Auction
Aug 4, 8:30 PM EDT
View auction
From Before to Beyond - Madison Bicentennial Gala
Event
From Before to Beyond - Madison Bicentennial Gala
Aug 4, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
94 W Wharf Rd, Madison, CT 06443, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Madison Historical Society Gift Shop
Shop
Madison Historical Society Gift Shop
Welcome to our online shop!Browse our selection of books, handmade gifts, and local treasures online or in person at the Allis-Bushnell House or Madison Center for History & Culture at Lee's Academy. Each purchase you make directly supports the mission of the Madison Historical Society. Want your order shipped? Our flat rate for shipping costs $15.00. Ensure that your order arrives by adding "Shipping" to your cart before purchase. Local pickup also available at no cost.Questions? Email us at [email protected].
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Donate & Support the MHS!
Donation
Donate & Support the MHS!
Mission of the Madison Historical SocietyThe Madison Historical Society preserves, interprets, and celebrates the stories of our town as told through its people, artifacts, architecture, and landscapes. The MHS:Sponsors programs and maintains venues that enable public appreciation of Madison’s history and its relevance to all residents and visitors;Protects the historic character of Madison by being good stewards of the MHS properties and its collection and by advocating for preservation of Madison’s historic structures and places;Celebrates the elements of Madison’s cultural history that have created and continue to bind our community.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission; your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.madisonhistory.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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