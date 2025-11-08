Madison Historical Society Inc

Donation

Donate & Support the MHS!

Mission of the Madison Historical SocietyThe Madison Historical Society preserves, interprets, and celebrates the stories of our town as told through its people, artifacts, architecture, and landscapes. The MHS:Sponsors programs and maintains venues that enable public appreciation of Madison’s history and its relevance to all residents and visitors;Protects the historic character of Madison by being good stewards of the MHS properties and its collection and by advocating for preservation of Madison’s historic structures and places;Celebrates the elements of Madison’s cultural history that have created and continue to bind our community.How you can help power our mission:Donate: Every dollar counts. Contribute now to help us reach our goal.Share: Share our campaign with your friends, family, and on social media. Your advocacy can amplify our impact.Volunteer: Your time and skills can make an impact too.Thank you for supporting our mission; your support is invaluable.