Mali Medical Relief Fund
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Mali Medical Relief Fund
Our mission
Mali Medical Relief Fund provides essential medical care to children in Mali, focusing on life-saving treatments like surgical, cancer and advanced burn care. Our volunteer-driven efforts ensure that every donation directly supports those in need.
More ways to support us
Donation
Annual Giving Campaign
$20,944 of $50,000 goal
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Our website
https://malimedicalrelief.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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