Mali Medical Relief Fund
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Mali Medical Relief Fund

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Mali Medical Relief Fund

Our mission

Mali Medical Relief Fund provides essential medical care to children in Mali, focusing on life-saving treatments like surgical, cancer and advanced burn care. Our volunteer-driven efforts ensure that every donation directly supports those in need.
More ways to support us
Annual Giving Campaign
Donation
Annual Giving Campaign
$20,944 of $50,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://malimedicalrelief.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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