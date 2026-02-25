Silent Auction for MMRF

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Starting bid
1: Three wooden and wheeled hand-made toys from Kenya. Elephant, giraffe, and zebra will look darling in a nursery or study. Each animal is 6"x4-6".
Starting bid
Hand crafted serving tray, crafted by local wood artisan Tim Jaeger
Starting bid
Hand crafted cutting board with purple heart (item 72) crafted by William Barger
Starting bid
2: Five hand-painted soapstone animals from Kenya. Each animal is 3"x2".
Starting bid
Hand crafted cutting board with purple heart (item 73) Crafted by William Barger
Starting bid
3: Two handmade banana-leaf angel ornaments from Kenya. 7" and 5".
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4: Two handmade banana-leaf angel ornaments in bright colors, from Kenya. 5".
Starting bid
5: Single handmade banana-leaf angel ornament from Kenya. 6".
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6: Two hand-painted soapstone ornaments from Kenya. 3".
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7: Handmade banana-leaf nativity set in self-contained manger-box. 8"x5".
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8: Green hand-painted soapstone bowl from Kenya. 6".
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9: Red hand-painted soapstone bowl from Kenya. 6"
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10: Hand-woven sisal bowl from Kenya (burgandy). 7".
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11: Hand-woven sisal basket from Kenya. 8"
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12: Set of four hand-carved wooden plates/shallow bowls from Kenya. 7.5".
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13: Hand-carved salad tongs with bone detail from Kenya. 8.5".
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16: Hand-carved salad tongs with bone detail from Kenya. Black and white handles. 13".
Starting bid
17: Hand-carved wooden utensils with bone detail from Kenya. 7"
Starting bid
18: Hand-carved bone utensils from Kenya. 5.5".
Starting bid
30: Four wooden bangles elastic band
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