Mali Medical Relief Fund
Mali Medical Relief Fund has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Mali Medical Relief Fund

Hosted by

Mali Medical Relief Fund

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction for MMRF

Pick-up location

6030 S Palouse Hwy, Spokane, WA 99223, USA

1: Mobile Toys item
1: Mobile Toys item
1: Mobile Toys
$45

Starting bid

1: Three wooden and wheeled hand-made toys from Kenya. Elephant, giraffe, and zebra will look darling in a nursery or study. Each animal is 6"x4-6".

Hand crafted serving tray (item item
Hand crafted serving tray (item item
Hand crafted serving tray (item
$80

Starting bid

Hand crafted serving tray, crafted by local wood artisan Tim Jaeger

Hand crafted cutting board with purple heart (item 72) item
Hand crafted cutting board with purple heart (item 72) item
Hand crafted cutting board with purple heart (item 72)
$70

Starting bid

Hand crafted cutting board with purple heart (item 72) crafted by William Barger

2: Soapstone Animals item
2: Soapstone Animals item
2: Soapstone Animals
$25

Starting bid

2: Five hand-painted soapstone animals from Kenya. Each animal is 3"x2".

hand crafted cutting board with purple heart (item 73) item
hand crafted cutting board with purple heart (item 73) item
hand crafted cutting board with purple heart (item 73)
$70

Starting bid

Hand crafted cutting board with purple heart (item 73) Crafted by William Barger

3: Angel Ornaments (natural) item
3: Angel Ornaments (natural) item
3: Angel Ornaments (natural)
$15

Starting bid

3: Two handmade banana-leaf angel ornaments from Kenya. 7" and 5".

4: Angel Ornaments (colors) item
4: Angel Ornaments (colors) item
4: Angel Ornaments (colors)
$12

Starting bid

4: Two handmade banana-leaf angel ornaments in bright colors, from Kenya. 5".

5: Angel Ornament (Single) item
5: Angel Ornament (Single)
$10

Starting bid

5: Single handmade banana-leaf angel ornament from Kenya. 6".

6: Soapstone Ornaments item
6: Soapstone Ornaments
$20

Starting bid

6: Two hand-painted soapstone ornaments from Kenya. 3".

7: Nativity item
7: Nativity item
7: Nativity item
7: Nativity
$40

Starting bid

7: Handmade banana-leaf nativity set in self-contained manger-box. 8"x5".

8: Green Soapstone Bowl item
8: Green Soapstone Bowl
$20

Starting bid

8: Green hand-painted soapstone bowl from Kenya. 6".

9: Red Soapstone Bowl item
9: Red Soapstone Bowl
$20

Starting bid

9: Red hand-painted soapstone bowl from Kenya. 6"

10: Woven Bowl item
10: Woven Bowl item
10: Woven Bowl
$15

Starting bid

10: Hand-woven sisal bowl from Kenya (burgandy). 7".

11: Sisal Bowl (natural/purple) item
11: Sisal Bowl (natural/purple)
$15

Starting bid

11: Hand-woven sisal basket from Kenya. 8"

12: Wooden Bowl Set item
12: Wooden Bowl Set item
12: Wooden Bowl Set
$40

Starting bid

12: Set of four hand-carved wooden plates/shallow bowls from Kenya. 7.5".

13: Salad Tongs item
13: Salad Tongs item
13: Salad Tongs
$20

Starting bid

13: Hand-carved salad tongs with bone detail from Kenya. 8.5".

16: Salad Tongs item
16: Salad Tongs item
16: Salad Tongs
$25

Starting bid

16: Hand-carved salad tongs with bone detail from Kenya. Black and white handles. 13".

17: Wooden Utensils item
17: Wooden Utensils
$15

Starting bid

17: Hand-carved wooden utensils with bone detail from Kenya. 7"

18: Bone Utensils item
18: Bone Utensils
$15

Starting bid

18: Hand-carved bone utensils from Kenya. 5.5".

30: Wooden bangles item
30: Wooden bangles
$20

Starting bid

30: Four wooden bangles elastic band

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!